Harden scores 29 to help 76ers throttle Rockets, 123-104

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James Harden had 29 points and 10 assists against his former team while Tyrese Maxey scored 26 off the bench as the Philadelphia 76ers beat the Houston Rockets 123-104 on Monday night.

Joel Embiid scored 23 points in 31 minutes for the Sixers, who have won three in a row and improved to 22-8 at home.

Jalen Green scored 29 points for the Rockets, who have lost six straight to fall to a league-worst 13-44. KJ Martin added 15 for Houston.

Monday night was Harden's fifth game against the Rockets since he forced a trade with Brooklyn at the beginning of the 2020-21 season. Harden had played nine seasons with Houston, winning three scoring titles and the 2017-18 MVP award. In those five games, Harden is averaging 24.2 points. nine assists and seven rebounds. Harden now has 218 games in which he's scored at least 20 points and recorded 10 or more assists.

The Sixers controlled the action from the outside, shooting 15 for 34 (44.3%) from beyond the arc while holding the Rockets to 6 for 24 (25%) from 3-point range. Maxey helped with a second-half scoring run that stretched Philadelphia's lead to 26 points early in the fourth quarter.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Guard Kevin Porter Jr. missed his 16th game on Monday night with a left foot contusion. ... Forward Jabari Smith Jr. posted an Instagram video on Sunday night, complaining about the noise levels coming from Eagles fans on Broad Street in front of Houston's team hotel after the Eagles' 38-35 loss to Kansas City in the Super Bowl on Sunday night. Coach Stephen Silas said that there were no other issues with the Rockets in their Center City hotel. “Jabari was just kidding,” Silas said.

76ers: PJ Tucker left the game with left calf tightness and did not return. Tucker is averaging 3.4 points and four rebounds through 54 games. ... According to published reports, the 76ers are ready to sign backup center Dewayne Dedman to a contract for the remainder of the season. Dedman became a free agent after being waived by San Antonio last Thursday and playing in 30 games for Miami earlier in the year. Dedman would fill a size gap behind Embiid in the middle. Philadelphia has struggled on the boards, starting the day 28th in the NBA with 40.6 per game.

UP NEXT

Rockets: At Oklahoma City Wednesday night in their final game before All-Star Break.

76ers: Host Cleveland on Wednesday night before the break.

Kevin Cooney, The Associated Press