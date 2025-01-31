Harden and the Kennesaw State Owls take on conference foe Florida International

Kennesaw State Owls (8-11, 3-5 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (8-11, 4-4 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prencis Harden and Kennesaw State take on Parris Atkins and Florida International on Saturday.

The Panthers have gone 7-5 at home.

The Owls are 3-5 against CUSA opponents. Kennesaw State averages 17.1 turnovers per game and is 5-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Florida International makes 45.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Kennesaw State has allowed to its opponents (39.6%). Kennesaw State averages 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida International gives up.

The Panthers and Owls face off Saturday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucia Fleta Robles is averaging seven points for the Panthers. Atkins is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Carly Hooks is averaging 10.1 points, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Owls. Harden is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 61.0 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 63.6 points, 34.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press