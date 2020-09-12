Hardeep Singh Puri to Visit Darbhanga and Deoghar Airports for Review ahead of Completion

Civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri will visit the states of Bihar and Jharkhand for review of Darbhanga and Deoghar airports on the 12th of September, 2020. With the operationalization of these airports, which are being developed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), air connectivity of the region will be improved. Further, it will give an impetus to local tourism and will generate employment in the region.

Recently, Puri visited Kushinagar airport in Uttar Pradesh where he reviewed the progress of development of the airport and held discussions with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the issues pertaining to civil aviation infrastructure and connectivity.

– Darbhanga airport

Airports Authority of India (AAI) is developing the civil enclave at Darbhanga for the commencement of civil flight operations for Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru under Regional Connectivity Scheme. Construction of the Interim Terminal Building of airport with an area of 1400 sqm., is complete. The terminal building with six check-in counters will be able to handle 100 passengers in peak hours with all required passenger amenities. The work for the strengthening of runway for accommodating Boeing 737-800 type of aircraft, construction of new Apron with connecting taxiway and the connecting road is in full swing and soon the airport will be ready for civil operations.

The Darbhanga airport belongs to the IAF and land was handed over to AAI for development of the interim civil enclave which includes the construction of Pre-fab terminal building along with associated facilities car park, connecting road network, strengthening of runway and dispersal area to cater to the intended aircraft and construction of a link taxi track at the cost of Rs 92 Crore. The Foundation for the Interim Civil Enclave at Darbhanga was on 24th December 2018.

– Deoghar Airport

Deoghar Airport in Jharkhand is being developed by AAI, in collaboration with the Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and State Government. The development of the airport with a project cost of Rs 401.34 crore is underway and will be completed soon. The airport will be spread across 653.75 acres of land and its Terminal Building is being built in an area of 4000 sq meter. With a 2500-meter-long runway, the airport will be suitable for operation of Airbus 320 type of aircraft. The terminal building will be a composite structure inspired by the Shikhars of the Baidyanath Temple.

Also Watch:

Deoghar Airport is the second airport in Jharkhand after Ranchi.