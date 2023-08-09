Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli charged with non-recent sexual offences

Photograph: Samir Hussein/WireImage

The Scottish comedian and broadcaster Hardeep Singh Kohli has been arrested by police in Scotland and charged in connection with non-recent sexual offences.

Originally a BBC Scotland graduate trainee, Kohli, 54, has presented a number of programmes for the BBC, Channel 4, UKTV and other broadcasters, winning Royal Television Society and Bafta awards for one children’s programme.

Kohli had been released and would appear in court at a later date, Police Scotland said in a brief statement. “A 54-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection with allegations of non-recent sexual offences,” the force said. “He has been released on an undertaking to appear in court at a later date. A report of the circumstances has been submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Born to Indian Punjabi parents in London and raised in Glasgow, Kohli broke into the comedy circuit at the Edinburgh fringe in 2009, performing a one-man show where he cooked curries on stage.

An occasional newspaper columnist, including for the Guardian, he was also runner-up in Celebrity MasterChef in 2006 and appeared on Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.