Hardbacon Acquires Findmytotal.com to Expand Its Portfolio of Financial Calculators

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hardbacon , a personal finance application used by more than 30,000 Canadians, announced today the acquisition of Findmytotal.com introducing an expanded offering of financial tools.



As part of the partnership, Hardbacon has leveraged Findmytotal.com proprietary technology to expand its library of financial calculators to help Canadians make the most of their financial planning, mortgage, investing, loans and more. Hardbacon’s library currently features nearly 30 calculators that allow Canadians to calculate everything from personal loans and investment fees , to vacation savings , to name a few.

The acquisition solidifies Hardbacon’s commitment to help Canadians take responsibility for their personal finances. The addition also allows Hardbacon to expand its offering of financial tools that are most important to Canadians.

“This acquisition is another step that accelerates Hardbacon’s commitment to help Canadians take responsibility for their personal finances and allows us to serve them via a unique set of tools,” said Hardbacon CEO, Julien Brault. “By purchasing Findmytotal.com, we are gaining access to a library of financial calculators and we will be able to launch more tools faster through access to their technology and their team.”

Founded by Sanam Patel, Findmytotal.com is a website making available a wide range of scientific and financial calculators to the public. Their dedicated team leverages the latest in technology to create easy-to use calculators, and will be an integral part to the Hardbacon team to create new ones.

“This is a unique opportunity to share the power of Findmytotal.com with a wide audience and we are excited to benefit from Hardbacon’s reputation and expertise in the financial space in Canada,” said Patel. “Hardbacon shares our passion for helping everyone take care of their finances and we can’t wait to grow with them.”

The financial calculators work in just a few easy steps. Canadians can now access the library of financial calculators at hardbacon.ca .

Here is Hardbacon’s complete list of financial calculators so far : Net Worth Calculator ; Retirement Planning Calculator ; Avalanche Debts Repayment Calculator ; CMHC Mortgage Insurance Calculator ; Car Loan Calculator ; Return On Investment Calculator ; Personal Loan Calculator ; Black-Scholes Options Calculator ; TFSA Savings Calculator ; Simple Interest Calculator ; Currency Exchange Rate Calculator ; Mortgage Calculator ; Vacation Savings Calculator ; Retirement Withdrawal Calculator ; Life Insurance Calculator ; Canadian Sales Tax Calculator (GST/PST) ; RRSP Savings Calculator ; I nvestment Fees Calculator ; RRSP Loan Calculator ; Credit Card Repayment Calculator ; Mortgage Qualifier Calculator ; Compound Interest Calculator ; FIRE Calculator ; Automatic Investment Plan Calculator ; Pay Off Debts or Invest Calculator and Emergency Fund Calculator .

About Hardbacon

Bacon Financial Technologies, better known by its brand name Hardbacon, is dedicated to helping Canadians make better financial decisions, get wealthier and achieve their financial goals. The company, which has secured 2.4 million in funding, markets a mobile app that links to its users’ accounts and helps them plan, budget and invest. Hardbacon also enables its users to compare different financial services such as credit cards , bank accounts , online brokers and robo-advisors . The company also markets its technology to financial institutions to help them accelerate their digital transformation.

CONTACT: FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT: Jennifer Braun PR LOFT | Publicist




