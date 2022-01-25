Hard-won resilience with an eye towards better days ahead: this year's 'Alberta's Top Employers' are announced

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 25, 2022 /CNW/ - There isn't another part of Canada that's experienced as many challenges as Alberta in recent years, but employers in the province are adapting to take care of their employees' needs, as well as those of the communities where they operate. The best of these initiatives were recognized today, as Alberta's Top Employers (2022) were announced by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

"Alberta has a hard-won understanding that life and employment realities can be impacted by far-away forces," says Richard Yerema, Managing Editor at Mediacorp. "The province has overcome significant challenges in the past, and this has helped Alberta weather the pandemic and resource sector changes with greater resiliency."

"The Alberta employers chosen for this year's list show a strong understanding of the need to come together during challenging times," adds Kristina Leung, Senior Editor at Mediacorp. "From taking care of employees' wellness and mental health needs during the pandemic to supporting local community groups under strain, these organizations have gone the extra distance to keep people together."

Notable initiatives at this year's winners include:

ATCO and its employees donated more than $2.9-million to over 800 charities in 2020, with the company matching 100 per cent of employee donations – additionally, the company organizes annual employee-led campaigns (EPIC/Employees Participating in Communities) that hold fundraising events for charities selected by employees.

Alberta Blue Cross launched a program (COVID Community Roots) providing grants up to $5,000 to community-led initiatives in rural and remote areas across the province – the program helps support vulnerable populations and, in its first year, provided $195,000 to 45 projects in 38 communities.

SAIT encourages employees to spend more time with their families with policies that include four weeks of starting vacation allowance, additional paid days off during the winter holidays, and up to 12 paid personal days off annually.

During the pandemic, Calgary-based Rümi increased employees' health coverage for paramedical services by 300 per cent and implemented a paid 'well-being day' to ensure that employees find time for self-care – in addition, the home maintenance company organized gift deliveries of flowers, chocolates, and plants to brighten employees' days.

Inter Pipeline provides employees with well-developed mental health and well-being benefits, making mental health services more accessible with coverage up to $10,000 annually for psychological services.

First published in 2006, Alberta's Top Employers is a special designation that recognizes Alberta employers that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. Employers throughout the province were evaluated by the editors at Canada's Top 100 Employers using the same criteria as the national competition: (1) Physical Workplace; (2) Work Atmosphere & Social; (3) Health, Financial & Family Benefits; (4) Vacation & Time Off; (5) Employee Communications; (6) Performance Management; (7) Training & Skills Development; and (8) Community Involvement. Employers are compared to other organizations in their field to determine which offer the most progressive and forward-thinking programs. The annual competition is open to any employer with its head office in Alberta; employers of any size may apply, whether private or public sector.

Founded in 1992, Mediacorp Canada Inc. is the nation's largest publisher of employment periodicals. Since 1999, the Toronto-based publisher has managed the Canada's Top 100 Employers project, which includes 18 regional and special-interest editorial competitions that reach millions of Canadians annually through a variety of magazine and newspaper partners, including The Globe and Mail. Mediacorp also operates Eluta.ca, one of Canada's largest job search engines, which reaches millions of job-seekers annually and features editorial reviews from the Canada's Top 100 Employers project.

The full list of Alberta's Top Employers (2022) was announced today in a special magazine published in the Calgary Herald and Edmonton Journal. Detailed reasons for selection for each of the winners were released by the editors today and are accessible via the competition homepage.

