It’s hard to Trump this hairdressing bill

Donald Trump paid $70,000 to hairdressers (New York Times publishes details of Donald Trump’s tax returns, 27 September)? He was robbed!

Cherry Weston

Wolverhampton





• Given what we know about Donald Trump’s temperament, any hair stylist prepared to attempt that challenge on a regular basis should be able to charge what they want.

Ian Grieve

Gordon Bennett, Llangollen canal





• The answer to the question of when “panic buying” becomes “judicious forward planning” (Letters, 30 September) is given by John Crace (The politics sketch, 29 September). If we do it then it’s “panic buying” but if Dominic Cummings or Robert Jenrick do it, then it’s “judicious forward planning”.

Leslie Beaumont

Croston, Lancashire





• Perhaps the swearing parrots could be sent to Downing Street. At least they give a clear message (Swearing parrots separated after telling folk where to go, 29 September).

Kevin Rushfirth

Otley, West Yorkshire





• The prime minister says that many people now need to train for new jobs (Boris Johnson announces ‘radical’ plan to boost vocational training, 29 September). Will he lead the way?

Peter Dilloway

Liss, Hampshire





• According to the calendar of sports events published in Monday’s Guardian (The week ahead, 28 September), Aston Villa played at Fulham on Monday at 5.45pm, then at Liverpool at 8pm on the same evening. That’s a tough assignment for any club. Villa’s first XI won 3-0 at Fulham. The second XI, apparently renamed as “Arsenal”, lost 3-1.

Alistair Budd

Llanvair Discoed, Monmouthshire




