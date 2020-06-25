Hard Seltzer Is Here & It Wants To Be Your Drink Of The Summer

While gins in tins and cans of beer in the park have been mainstays of British summertime for years, 2020 brings us a new boozy phenomenon from across the pond. And that phenomenon, my friends, is hard seltzer.



It's existed in the US since summer 2016, during which time the popularity of the stuff has exploded. Back in 2019, Refinery29's US site wrote that one of Nielsen's (an American media insights firm) 2020 predictions for the alcoholic beverage category was that "the number of players in the hard seltzer space will double," and sales growth for boozy seltzer is continuing to significantly outperform that of other alcoholic drinks.



Given all this, it's not really surprising that there has been a boom in availability here. Searches for hard seltzer in the UK were up 67% in May this year, as established names like Kopparberg and Smirnoff launch their versions and brands like White Claw (you've probably seen the memes) make their way into UK supermarkets.



But what actually is hard seltzer?



First, a vocabulary lesson. Seltzer, as you may have guessed, is just fizzy water. Or soda water. Or bubbly water. Or sparkling water... Essentially, carbonated water goes by many names. Hard seltzer, then, is fizzy water blended with alcohol and fruit flavouring. Its simplicity may make its meteoric rise in popularity seem baffling but a big part of the appeal, according to my American coworkers, is the relatively low alcohol and calorie content as well as the increase in options.



Hannah Rimm, who looks after the R29 US Money Diaries, is a self-confessed hard seltzer connoisseur. "Personally, hard seltzer is my favourite [alcoholic drink because] I’m allergic to beer and it’s the only replacement I’ve found that has as much variety."



Olivia Harrison, lifestyle editor, echoes that hard seltzer is the ideal alternative to conventional choices like beer, wine and cider. Her theory on the popularity is that it's "light and refreshing, just like regular seltzer with a little lift of alcohol. The low ABV makes it absolutely perfect for summer day drinking even if you're not someone who would typically identify yourself as being 'sober curious'."



Essentially, hard seltzers want to fit into the space where people want a little buzz but don’t want to go hard on the spirits, hops or grapes and are trying to make more conscious choices. Though it's always worth emphasising that claims about being "good for you" only work if you drink in moderation.



As we move into a socially distant summer, with pub gardens on hold (maybe) and outdoor drinking limited to BYO, hard seltzer will inevitably be the beverage of choice for your lazy picnic or stroll along the river. As Lauren O'Neill wrote for Vice this week: "This is hard seltzer's summer. We're just living in it."



Ahead are the ones we think you should look out for.

White Claw Hard Seltzer

One of the most well-known hard seltzer brands, White Claw is made with a blend of seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base and a hint of fruit flavour. The brand is so popular, it even has its own meme page (naturally).



Flavours: Raspberry, Black Cherry, Natural Lime

Alcohol Content: 4.5% ABV

Stockists: Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Tesco











Mike's Hard Sparkling Water

Simple and refreshing, Mike's Hard Sparkling Water is like the low-key cousin of Mike's Hard Lemonade in the US. It comes in three all-natural flavours and contains no artificial sweeteners.



Flavours: Lemon, Lime, Black Cherry

Alcohol content: 5%

Stockists: Tesco, Morrisons and a number of independents nationwide (you can find a full list here)













Natrl Hard Seltzer

As you may have guessed from the name, Natrl hard seltzer is all about natural ingredients. Not only that, the brand promotes a clear message of sustainability: its cans are infinitely recyclable, and it gives 5% of its profits to environmental charities.



Flavours: Lemon & Lime, Peach & Raspberry

Alcohol content: 4% ABV

Stockists: Through the website











Drty Hard Seltzer

Drty hard seltzer's claim to fame is that it is not only sugar- and sweetener-free, it is also one of the only 'low carb' seltzers in the UK market.



Flavours: Raspberry Rosé, White Citrus

Alcohol content: 4% ABV

Stockists: Whole Foods, Daylesford and a range of independents you can find here











Bodega Bay

Dubbing itself the "hard seltzer for health hedonists", Bodega Bay emphasises its use of natural ingredients and its desire to give back. The brand has pledged to donate 1% of all sales to the Thirst Project, which brings clean drinking water to people in need across 13 countries worldwide.



Flavours: Elderflower with Lemon & Mint, Apple with Ginger & Açai Berry

Alcohol content: 4% ABV

Stockists: Morrisons and a range of retailers you can find through the brand's website











Kopparberg Hard Seltzer

Best known for its flavoured ciders, the Swedish booze brand is making a move into the hard seltzer market and hoping to "redefine" the category. With three flavours, it hopes to offer bolder choices than are otherwise available while maintaining the low ABV and low calorie selling points.



Flavours: Mixed Cherries, Blackberry, Passionfruit

Alcohol content: 5% ABV

Stockists: Tesco, Morrisons











Two Brooks Hard Seltzer

Another UK-based brand, Two Brooks' flavour offerings are particularly exciting, with Passion Star and Mango Hi-Ball firm favourites among those who've tried them.



Flavours: Lime Cooler, Mango Hi-Ball, Passion Star

Alcohol content: 4% ABV

Stockists: Through their shop online











Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer

The well-known vodka brand recently released its own line of spiked seltzers in two refreshing-sounding flavours which mix Smirnoff No.21 Premium Vodka, sparkling water and natural fruit flavours.



Flavours: Raspberry & Rhubarb, Orange & Grapefruit

Alcohol Content: 4.5% ABV

Stockists: Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose











Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water

Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water is crafted and canned by Colorado-based Oskar Blues Brewery. The brand works with the Can'd Aid Foundation to support river and beach clean-ups around the country.



Flavours: Classic Lime, Black Raspberry

Alcohol Content: 5% ABV

Stockists: Honest Brew











