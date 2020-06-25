Hard Seltzer Is Here & It Wants To Be Your Drink Of The Summer

Sadhbh O'Sullivan
Refinery 29 UK

While gins in tins and cans of beer in the park have been mainstays of British summertime for years, 2020 brings us a new boozy phenomenon from across the pond. And that phenomenon, my friends, is hard seltzer.

It's existed in the US since summer 2016, during which time the popularity of the stuff has exploded. Back in 2019, Refinery29's US site wrote that one of Nielsen's (an American media insights firm) 2020 predictions for the alcoholic beverage category was that "the number of players in the hard seltzer space will double," and sales growth for boozy seltzer is continuing to significantly outperform that of other alcoholic drinks.

Given all this, it's not really surprising that there has been a boom in availability here. Searches for hard seltzer in the UK were up 67% in May this year, as established names like Kopparberg and Smirnoff launch their versions and brands like White Claw (you've probably seen the memes) make their way into UK supermarkets.

But what actually is hard seltzer?

First, a vocabulary lesson. Seltzer, as you may have guessed, is just fizzy water. Or soda water. Or bubbly water. Or sparkling water... Essentially, carbonated water goes by many names. Hard seltzer, then, is fizzy water blended with alcohol and fruit flavouring. Its simplicity may make its meteoric rise in popularity seem baffling but a big part of the appeal, according to my American coworkers, is the relatively low alcohol and calorie content as well as the increase in options.

Hannah Rimm, who looks after the R29 US Money Diaries, is a self-confessed hard seltzer connoisseur. "Personally, hard seltzer is my favourite [alcoholic drink because] I’m allergic to beer and it’s the only replacement I’ve found that has as much variety."

Olivia Harrison, lifestyle editor, echoes that hard seltzer is the ideal alternative to conventional choices like beer, wine and cider. Her theory on the popularity is that it's "light and refreshing, just like regular seltzer with a little lift of alcohol. The low ABV makes it absolutely perfect for summer day drinking even if you're not someone who would typically identify yourself as being 'sober curious'."

Essentially, hard seltzers want to fit into the space where people want a little buzz but don’t want to go hard on the spirits, hops or grapes and are trying to make more conscious choices. Though it's always worth emphasising that claims about being "good for you" only work if you drink in moderation.

As we move into a socially distant summer, with pub gardens on hold (maybe) and outdoor drinking limited to BYO, hard seltzer will inevitably be the beverage of choice for your lazy picnic or stroll along the river. As Lauren O'Neill wrote for Vice this week: "This is hard seltzer's summer. We're just living in it."

Ahead are the ones we think you should look out for.

<h2>White Claw Hard Seltzer </h2> <br>One of the most well-known hard seltzer brands, <a href="https://www.whiteclaw.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:White Claw" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">White Claw</a> is made with a blend of seltzer water, a gluten-free alcohol base and a hint of fruit flavour. The brand is so popular, it even has its own <a href="https://www.instagram.com/whiteclawmeme/?utm_source=ig_embed" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:meme page" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">meme page</a> (naturally).<br><br><strong>Flavours:</strong> Raspberry, Black Cherry, Natural Lime<br><strong>Alcohol Content:</strong> 4.5% ABV<br><strong>Stockists:</strong> Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Tesco<br><br><br><br><br>

<h2>Mike's Hard Sparkling Water</h2> <br>Simple and refreshing, Mike's Hard Sparkling Water is like the low-key cousin of Mike's Hard Lemonade in the US. It comes in three all-natural flavours and contains no artificial sweeteners.<br><br><strong>Flavours:</strong> Lemon, Lime, Black Cherry<br><strong>Alcohol content:</strong> 5%<br><strong>Stockists:</strong> Tesco, Morrisons and a number of independents nationwide (you can find a <a href="https://mikeshard.co.uk/pages/stockists" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:full list here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">full list here</a>)<br><br><br><br><br><br>

<h2>Natrl Hard Seltzer</h2> <br>As you may have guessed from the name, Natrl hard seltzer is all about natural ingredients. Not only that, the brand promotes a clear message of sustainability: its cans are infinitely recyclable, and it gives 5% of its profits to environmental charities. <br> <br><strong>Flavours: </strong>Lemon & Lime, Peach & Raspberry<br><strong>Alcohol content:</strong> 4% ABV<br><strong>Stockists:</strong> Through the <a href="https://natrldrinks.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">website</a><br><br><br><br><br>

<h2>Drty Hard Seltzer</h2> <br>Drty hard seltzer's claim to fame is that it is not only sugar- and sweetener-free, it is also one of the only 'low carb' seltzers in the UK market.<br><br><strong>Flavours: </strong>Raspberry Rosé, White Citrus<br><strong>Alcohol content:</strong> 4% ABV<br><strong>Stockists:</strong> Whole Foods, Daylesford and a range of independents you can <a href="https://drtydrinks.com/our-stockists/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:find here" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">find here</a><br><br><br><br><br>

<h2>Bodega Bay </h2> <br>Dubbing itself the "hard seltzer for health hedonists", Bodega Bay emphasises its use of natural ingredients and its desire to give back. The brand has pledged to donate 1% of all sales to the <a href="https://www.thirstproject.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Thirst Project" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Thirst Project</a>, which brings clean drinking water to people in need across 13 countries worldwide.<br><br><strong>Flavours: </strong>Elderflower with Lemon & Mint, Apple with Ginger & Açai Berry<br><strong>Alcohol content: </strong>4% ABV<br><strong>Stockists:</strong> Morrisons and a range of retailers you can find through <a href="https://bodegabay.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:the brand's website" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">the brand's website</a><br><br><br><br><br>

<h2>Kopparberg Hard Seltzer</h2> <br>Best known for its flavoured ciders, the Swedish booze brand is making a move into the hard seltzer market and hoping to "<a href="https://www.thegrocer.co.uk/new-product-development/kopparberg-hoping-to-redefine-hard-seltzers-with-new-trio/604880.article" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:redefine" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">redefine</a>" the category. With three flavours, it hopes to offer bolder choices than are otherwise available while maintaining the low ABV and low calorie selling points.<br><br><strong>Flavours:</strong> Mixed Cherries, Blackberry, Passionfruit<br><strong>Alcohol content: </strong>5% ABV<br><strong>Stockists:</strong> Tesco, Morrisons<br><br><br><br><br>

<h2>Two Brooks Hard Seltzer</h2> <br>Another UK-based brand, Two Brooks' flavour offerings are particularly exciting, with Passion Star and Mango Hi-Ball firm favourites among <a href="https://heatworld.com/shopping/home/hard-seltzer-uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:those who've tried them" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">those who've tried them</a>.<br><br><strong>Flavours:</strong> Lime Cooler, Mango Hi-Ball, Passion Star<br><strong>Alcohol content: </strong>4% ABV<br><strong>Stockists:</strong> Through their <a href="https://www.twobrooks.co.uk/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:shop online" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">shop online</a><br><br><br><br><br>

<h2>Smirnoff Spiked Sparkling Seltzer </h2> <br>The well-known vodka brand recently released its own line of spiked seltzers in two refreshing-sounding flavours which mix Smirnoff No.21 Premium Vodka, sparkling water and natural fruit flavours.<br><br><strong>Flavours:</strong> Raspberry & Rhubarb, Orange & Grapefruit<br><strong>Alcohol Content: </strong>4.5% ABV<br><strong>Stockists:</strong> Sainsbury's, Tesco, Waitrose<br><br><br><br><br>

<h2>Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water</h2> <br><a href="https://www.wildbasinboozywater.com/#1" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Wild Basin Boozy Sparkling Water</a> is crafted and canned by Colorado-based <a href="https://www.oskarblues.com/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Oskar Blues Brewery" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Oskar Blues Brewery</a>. The brand works with the <a href="http://candaid.org/" rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" data-ylk="slk:Can'd Aid Foundation" class="link rapid-noclick-resp">Can'd Aid Foundation</a> to support river and beach clean-ups around the country.<br><br><strong>Flavours:</strong> Classic Lime, Black Raspberry<br><strong>Alcohol Content:</strong> 5% ABV<br><strong>Stockists:</strong> Honest Brew<br><br><br><br><br>

