ReportLinker

Major players in the hard seltzer market are Anheuser-Busch InBev, Barefoot Cellars, Blue Marble, Boathouse Beverage Co. , Future Proof Brands LLC, Cutwater Spirits, High Noon Spirits Company, Kona Brewing Co.

New York, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Hard Seltzer Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233739/?utm_source=GNW

, Lift Bridge Brewing Co., Smirnoff, Nauti Seltzer, White Claw, NÜTRL, Vizzy Hard Selter, Boston Beer Company and Mother Earth Brewing Company.



The global hard seltzer market is expected to grow from $10.50 billion in 2021 to $12.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.6%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $23.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%.



The hard seltzer market consists of sales of hard seltzer beverages by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that is a type of highball drink containing seltzer, alcohol, and often fruit flavorings.Hard seltzer is an alcoholic beverage created from fermented grapes that are considered a better alternative to soda because it is gluten-free, low in calories, low in alcohol, and low in sugar.



Hard seltzers are also named alcoholic seltzer, hard sparkling water, and spiked seltzer.



The main types of hard seltzer are ABV more than 5% and ABV less than 5%.Hard seltzers such as Barefoot uses ABV content of less than 5% that has several flavors such as peach and nectarine, cherry and cranberry, pineapple and passion fruit, strawberry, and guava, watermelon, and lime.



The different flavors include cherry, grapefruit, mango, lime, others and are packed in various modes such as cans, glass, others. It is available in hypermarkets and supermarkets, convenience stores, others.



North was the largest region in the hard seltzer market in 2021.Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages with reduced alcoholic content is expected to propel the growth of the hard seltzer market going forward.Carbonated beverages are drinks that include carbon dioxide dissolved in water, resulting in fizzing and bubbling.



Carbonated water is mixed with alcohol and fruit flavors to make hard seltzer.For instance, according to PepsiCo, a US-based carbonated beverages company, India’s annual per-capita bottle consumption in beverages increased by 84 bottles in 2021.



In India, carbonated drinks account for 51% of PepsiCo’s total sales. Therefore, the rising consumer preference for carbonated beverages drives the growth of the hard seltzer market.



Rising investment by market players in their R&D to launch innovative products is a key trend gaining popularity in the hard seltzer market.Major companies in the hard seltzer sector are focusing on R&D investments to develop new products with distinctive qualities and enhance their position.



For Instance, in 2021, Anheuser-Busch, a US-based brewing company has announced that it will invest more than $1 billion in hard seltzer plants in the United States during the next two years. Furthermore, brewing giant Molson Coors Beverage Company is expected to invest $100 million by early 2022 to boost the production of spirit and malt-based hard seltzers.



In March 2021, Diageo, a UK-based alcohol beverage company acquired Far West Spirits LLC for an undisclosed amount.The company expects to build and expand its portfolio in the hard seltzer industry as a result of this acquisition.



Far West Spirits LLC is a US-based company that produces hard seltzer beverages.



The countries covered in the hard seltzer market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK and USA.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06233739/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



