It’s hard to be an older female artist. Look at the sexist snark thrown at Madonna

Nancy Jo Sales
·5 min read
<span>Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters</span>
Photograph: Eduardo Muñoz/Reuters

I’ll never forget an interview with the singer Henry Rollins I saw years ago. He was talking about Madonna – he’s long been an outspoken fan – and he said: “When you’re sleeping, she is working.”

Over the last 40 years of an amazing career, Madonna has gained a reputation as one of the hardest-working people in show business. Her intense work ethic was seen again recently when she put the cast of her now shelved biopic through a grueling “bootcamp”, which reportedly included training sessions lasting up to 11 hours a day.

Related: Madonna bootcamp was gruelling, intense and, it turns out, completely pointless

You could say that, more than anything, Madonna is a performance artist, in the sense that her music (as great as it is) has always seemed like it might just be a device through which she can grab our attention and get a reaction. Madonna is also a disciplined artist – an intentional one, who plans her next moves with care. When we’re asleep, she’s awake, thinking of how to get us talking about her again.

So, with all of the above, do you really think Madonna didn’t know what she was doing when, this fall, she posted to Instagram photos of herself wearing lingerie and taking selfies on a hotel bathroom floor? Or when she started styling herself like an alien from the bar scene in Star Wars: A New Hope, with her shaved eyebrows and Kabuki-like makeup? Or when she twerked on TikTok, again in lingerie, licking her lips and shaking her breasts?

“Someone stage an intervention,” remarked one of the commenters on that post.

Stories about fan “concern” over Madonna’s “bizarre” behavior have abounded over the last few months. “The woman has lost her mind, time to retire,” another commenter said.

Retire? Over these same few months, Madonna has perhaps not so coincidentally been preparing for an upcoming world tour (The Celebration Tour, which kicks off in July), predicted to be her biggest ever.

But I don’t think Madonna’s recent antics can be attributed to self-marketing alone. She has always been about more than that. As a longtime Madonna fan, I’ve come to see that whatever she’s being criticized for, that’s what she’s asking us to examine. She’s popping a big zit on our cultural face.

When I was in college (her first album, Madonna, came out in 1983, my freshman year), it was people criticizing Madonna for being too sexual. I remember, in an English class, a professor calling her “indecent”. We’ve since come so far in terms of sex positivity; the interminable discussions at that time about Madonna’s alleged “indecency” seem Neanderthal now.

That’s thanks, in part, to Madonna. She was always about exposing the ugliness in our negative attitudes toward women expressing their sexuality. And their power. When Madonna wore that “boy toy” belt buckle and grabbed her crotch, millions of people got upset. Millions of others felt inspired.

So what’s Madonna trying to stir up now? What’s she doing with all those loopy posts? Again, look at what she’s being criticized for. She’s being told to “calm down”, to “act her age”. She’s being told she’s too old. 50 Cent actually called Madonna “Grandma”, while mocking her “old ass” on social media last year. “LOL at 63 somebody tell her to chill out please,” the rapper captioned a picture Madonna had taken of herself sitting crotch-forward on a bed in black underwear. “Friends reveal why Madonna refuses to grow old gracefully,” said a headline in the New York Post.

Madonna’s latest subject as an artist is ageism, I believe. She wants us to be uncomfortable with an older woman being sexual because we are uncomfortable with it. She wants us to look at ourselves and ask what we’re so feeling so judgy about, exactly.

Related: Like a cinema virgin: how Madonna went stratospheric making Desperately Seeking Susan

Ageism is the last frontier of wokeness, in many ways. At a time when it’s not OK to judge someone for – well, almost anything – you can still make fun of them for being old. Meanwhile, unsurprisingly, Hollywood is having a run on movies where we get to laugh at older ladies for making fools of themselves. (See Diane Keaton, a legend who deserved better, in Poms.)

Madonna says no to all that. She dates men 30 and 40 years younger than her. She goes to nightclubs and dances the night away. She climbs on Jimmy Fallon’s desk and flashes his audience. But she does it all with a sense of humor – knowing full well that she doesn’t look like the dazzling young woman she once was, and knowing what the haters will say about her supposedly trying to “recapture her youth”.

Madonna has always explored the meaning of what it means to be sexual, to be sexualized, and to sexualize oneself. And now she’s exploring what it all means as an older woman – the ultimate taboo, for many people, who think old ladies should just disappear. She knows those people might not get what she’s doing now, and will vilify her once again. And she thinks they’re squares.

Does it still hurt her feelings? I think it must, and that’s why she finally asked people to stop “bullying” her. Because it does hurt to age; it hurts to be told you’re too old. And Madonna, a woman who has always expressed “what it feels like for a girl”, is now expressing – through posts she knows sometimes border on the grotesque – the sadness in no longer being that girl any more.

But I also think Madonna is having a lot of fun. In one of her TikToks, she posted an old TV interview in which a reporter asks, rather snidely, “When Madonna is 50 … 60, what will she be doing?” “Who knows?” Madonna replied. “Hopefully I’ll be having fun.” After which she ran pictures of herself in the present day – looking glamorous, posing, dancing, drinking wine from a bottle, all to her 1983 song “Everybody”.

“Everybody get up and do your thing,” the song says. By that, Madonna has always meant everybody – including, now, older women like herself.

  • Nancy Jo Sales is a writer at Vanity Fair and the author of American Girls: Social Media and the Secret Lives of Teenagers

Latest Stories

  • Maple Leafs captain John Tavares on the cusp of 1,000th NHL game

    TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'

  • Rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber in form as Blackhawks dump Flames 5-1

    CALGARY — Chicago Blackhawks rookie goalie Jaxson Stauber is playing like a veteran even though he's just two games into his NHL career. Stauber made 34 stops for his second straight win and 13 different players contributed a point as the Blackhawks beat the Calgary Flames 5-1 on Thursday. "Looks really solid and calm in there,” said Chicago coach Luke Richardson. “They're a big team and they get to the net and they're trying to get secondary chances. He just makes a save and even if there's som

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 49ers' Omenihu arrested after domestic violence allegation

    San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu has been arrested after a domestic violence allegation. San Jose police said Tuesday that Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence. Omenihu has posted bail and is no longer in custody. The case will be submitted to the district attorney for possible charges. The 49ers said they are aware of the arrest and are “in the process of gathering further information.” The police said they were called t

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of rivals jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Capitals snapped a two-game skid and handed the Penguins a fifth loss in eight games. But Pittsburgh extended its point streak to six, trails Washington by just a single point in the standings and has three additional gam

  • Giroux lifts Senators to 2-1 win over struggling Islanders

    OTTAWA — Claude Giroux’s game-winning goal Wednesday night likely won’t stand out in his mind, but you can bet Ridly Greig will never forget it. The 20-year-old Greig was making his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators and Giroux picked up a Greig rebound to score what proved to be the winner against the New York Islanders in a 2-1 victory. “It was unreal,” Greig said after the game. “You know, obviously a dream come true just to get out there and obviously to get the win it’s pretty good.” Greig’

  • Raptors Uprising GC trade away former NBA 2K League MVP Kenny Got Work

    TORONTO — Raptors Uprising GC have traded away former NBA 2K League MVP Kenneth (Kenny Got Work) Hailey, the esports team's first-ever draft pick. The Raptors sent Hailey and the 36th pick in the 2023 NBA 2K League draft to the DUX Infinitos for Waseem (Ball Like Seem) Talbert and the 13th pick. Hailey has been with the Toronto esports team since the league's inaugural 2018 season. The Memphis native was named league MVP and a first-team all-star in 2020 when Raptors Uprising went 16-0 during th

  • Antetokounmpo scores 41 points, Bucks beat Pacers 141-131

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 41 points, 12 rebounds and six assists and the Milwaukee Bucks fended off Indiana's second-half rally to beat the Pacers 141-131 on Friday night. Jrue Holiday added 23 points and nine assists for Milwaukee. The Central Division-leading Bucks won their third straight, this one coming in front of a surprisingly friendly road crowd. Myles Turner led the struggling Pacers with 24 points. Buddy Hield added 22 as Indiana lost for the ninth time in 10 games

  • How the Raptors can limit Steph Curry

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss how the Raptors can slow down Steph Curry ahead of their matchup on Friday night. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Zegras scores in OT, Ducks beat Coyotes for 3rd win a row

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beating the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. Max Jones also scored, and John Gibson made 32 saves. The Ducks have won four of their past five games. Nick Ritchie scored and Connor Ingram made 43 saves for the Coyot

  • CFL Roundup: Montreal Alouettes re-sign linebacker Tyrice Beverette

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have re-signed American linebacker Tyrice Beverette. The 27-year-old made 55 defensive tackles and 21 special teams tackles with Montreal last season. He also had one interception, which he returned 100 yards for a touchdown in a 25-18 road win over Edmonton on Oct. 1. It's the fourth longest interception return in team history. He also forced a fumble, knocked down four passes, and recovered three fumbles in 2022. Before joining Montreal, the Lakewood, N.J. nat

  • Analysis: It may be time to re-think NBA All-Star voting

    It’s reasonable to think Chet Holmgren will be an NBA All-Star one day. He was a highly recruited high school player whose one year at Gonzaga was stellar enough for Oklahoma City to make him the No. 2 pick in last year’s draft. He's an obvious talent, an enormous talent. And it’s terrible that Holmgren got hurt last summer and will miss the entirety of this season. But evidently, his rehab has been going extremely well — since four NBA players say he should start next month’s All-Star Game. Tha

  • Toronto Six forward Daryl Watts to become PHF's highest-paid player

    Darryl Watts thought she'd retired from hockey after a stellar NCCA career. The 23-year-old from Toronto was accepted into the University of Wisconsin's masters commercial real-estate program last fall after a summer internship in that field. But a week before returning to her alma mater in Madison, Watts did what people her age often do which is change her mind about what she wanted to do with her life. "I backed out seven days before. My dad was so upset," Watts told The Canadian Press on Wedn

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Letang scores twice in return, Pens beat Panthers 7-6 in OT

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Amid a nightmarish season off the ice, Kris Letang has been searching for joy. A sense of normalcy. He found a little of both Tuesday night. The veteran Pittsburgh defenseman scored twice in his return from a lower-body injury, the second with 54 seconds left in overtime to give the Penguins a 7-6 victory over Florida. “I was just happy to be out there,” Letang said. "Be in the atmosphere of the team.” Letang's 17th season with Pittsburgh has been pockmarked by health issues an

  • Ryder extends Farmers lead to 3, Rahm gets hot on windy day

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Sam Ryder extended his lead to three shots in the Farmers Insurance Open with a 4-under 68 in challenging wind in the second round Thursday on Torrey Pines' South Course while Jon Rahm had an eagle and three straight birdies late in his 5-under 67 on the easier North Course to get under the cut line. Ryder survived both the Santa Ana wind and the tougher South Course with just one bogey to reach 12-under 132 and take a three-stroke lead over Brendan Steele, who shot a 70 on the

  • Sabres hang on for 3-2 victory over Jets to extend win streak to five games

    WINNIPEG — Alex Tuch was pretty confident he could set up Tage Thompson for a goal on Thursday. He was right. The Buffalo Sabres forward skated toward the side of the net and then quickly passed the puck back to Thompson for a one-timer that beat Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Thompson's 34th goal of the season helped the Sabres beat the Jets 3-2 to extend their win streak to five games. “He’s always ready for the puck, so when you can find him in an open area ... he’s going to bury it,

  • Hurts puts MVP talk behind him, focuses on NFC title game

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Asked about being an NFL Most Valuable Player finalist, Jalen Hurts revealed, “I didn’t know.” Nick Sirianni pounded his fist on a table in mock disgust and cracked “Oh man!” when queried about his finalist snub for Coach of the Year. In other words, individual awards don’t mean a whole lot this week in Philly. Not when there’s a Super Bowl to win. The trophy is within reach for the Eagles as they head into the NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

  • Siblings feed pro hoop dreams at Marquette, Notre Dame

    MONTREAL (AP) — For Olivier-Maxence Prosper, the lessons are not just for himself as he inches closer to a potential shot at his NBA dream. They are also for the 20-year-old Montreal native to share with his 17-year-old sister, Cassandre, who is embarking on a path she hopes leads to the WNBA. “Growing up, I was trying to be the best role model I can be for her,” he told The Canadian Press. “All the experiences I went through, I just help her so that she could be better, so that her experiences

  • Column: Six Degrees of Wilks connects dots of NFL racism

    Let's play Six Degrees of Steve Wilks, a quick and easy way to connect the dots of racism in the NFL head coaching ranks. — We'll start with Kliff Kingsbury, a white coach who was fired by Texas Tech in 2018 and somehow wound up as head man of the Arizona Cardinals the very next season. He replaced Wilks, whose first NFL head coaching opportunity resulted in a single, doomed season. Kingsbury would be fired, too, but only after receiving three more years to prove himself than his Black predecess