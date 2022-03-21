Hard-mode hiking? This easily customizable hike has the best of San Tan Mountain Regional Park.

Mare Czinar
·4 min read

San Tan Mountain Regional Park in Queen Creek is a 10,198-acre mountain-bound property that anchors the far southeast reach of the 10 Maricopa County Regional Parks that circle metro Phoenix. The park’s nine nonmotorized trails plus a short interpretive loop provide options for trail users of every level of experience.

Situated in a hilly expanse bolstered by Goldmine Mountain in the north and the Malpais Hills in the south, the park’s 20+ miles of trails wander among lush desert vegetation, scoured washes and scenic high points with excellent valley vistas.

One moderate route to try uses parts of the Littleleaf, Goldmine and San Tan trails to connect with the park’s northwest classic – the Dynamite Trail. All three trails are also part of the 315-mile, Valley-circumnavigating Maricopa Trail.

The 2.5-mile Dynamite Trail may be accessed by way of connecting routes from either the main park trailhead or the Goldmine trailhead at the park’s northwest end. With extra amenities like real restrooms and a visitor center, the main trailhead is a good place to start.

Begin with an easy 0.7-mile walk on the Littleleaf Trail. While it gains only 85 feet in elevation, it’s enough to serve up appetizer vistas of distant Tonto National Forest and Mazatzal Wilderness mountain peaks.

This warmup segment is followed by a 0.4-mile hike on the Goldmine Trail, which undulates through drainages and cholla forests before arriving at the junction with the San Tan Trail, where Goldmine begins its strenuous uphill haul.

For this trip, head left on the San Tan Trail and continue 0.4 mile to link up with the destination route – the Dynamite Trail. It’s along this segment where the mountainous nature of the park becomes headily apparent. The Malpais Hills jut abruptly on the near horizon while the green valleys of the Gila River Indian Community peek out to the southwest.

The Dynamite Trail starts out by tracing the western foothills of Goldmine Mountain, ducking through ironwood-cluttered washes, acres of creosote shrubs and many impressive stands of saguaros and cholla cactus.

At 2.4 miles from the trailhead, the route takes on a series of switchbacks that ease the climb to a mountain saddle. On the breezy divide, a fresh set of views open up over sprawling East Valley suburbs that stretch into the Superstition Mountains and, on clear days, all the way to the New River Mountains to the far north.

Viewing benches placed at scenic overlooks throughout the route, including on the saddle, invite trail users to sit awhile and soak up the beauty. From the saddle, the trail spirals downhill over long, lazy curves, passing by historic gravesites before reconnecting with the Goldmine Trail near the Goldmine trailhead on Wagon Wheel Road.

Unless you parked a car-shuttle vehicle there, return the way you came. Or, for a more difficult return route, loop it up with the 2.5-mile Goldmine Trail for a challenging climb to the park’s highest point and even more outstanding views.

Hiking in San Tan Mountain Regional Park

Length: 4.1 miles one way or 8.2 miles round trip as described here. Use the Goldmine trailhead for a car shuttle hike.

Rating: Moderate.

Elevation: 1,617-1,894 feet.

Getting there: From the south, use the San Tan Mountain Regional Park main trailhead at 6533 W. Phillips Road, Queen Creek. From U.S. 60 in Mesa, take Ellsworth Road (Exit 191). Go south to Hunt Highway and continue east to Thompson Road. Go south on Thompson Road to Phillips Road and follow the signs to the park entrance. The park has restrooms, water, a visitor center, equestrian staging area and picnic tables.

From the north, use the Goldmine trailhead: From Hunt Highway north of the main park entrance, go 1.2 miles west on Empire Boulevard to Wagon Wheel Road, turn south and follow the road 1 mile to the Goldmine trailhead. If no attendant is on duty, pay the entry fee in cash at the metal kiosk with payment envelopes. Follow the Goldmine Trail 0.2 mile to connect with the Dynamite Trail. There are portable restrooms at the trailhead but no other amenities.

Admission: $7 per vehicle or $2 per person walk-in/bike-in fee.

Hours: 6 a.m.-8 p.m. daily.

Details: San Tan Mountain Regional Park, www.maricopacountyparks.net.

Read more of Mare Czinar's hikes at http://arizonahiking.blogspot.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Hiking San Tan Mountain Regional Park: A challenging climb, fresh view

