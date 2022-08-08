‘Hard Knocks: The Detroit Lions’ Trailer Shows NFL Team Prepping For Football Season As Jared Goff Enters Second Year As QB

Armando Tinoco
·2 min read
Jared Goff is entering his second year as the starting quarterback for the Detroit Lions and it will all be documented on the HBO series Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions. The documentary from HBO Sports and NFL Films will premiere its 17th season starting Tuesday, August 9 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO and streaming on HBO Max. A trailer for the five-episode season was released showcasing the iconic theme song as head coach Dan Campbell’s voice is overheard.

“This is the time to focus, continue to grow, and develop … we’ve got to apply pressure,” Campbell is heard saying during a press conference featured on the reality series. “From this time last year, we’re at a higher level. These guys can really compete, they’re smart, they’re relentless — these guys will be a terror in the league.”

Camera crews were invited to the Lions’ training camp in Allen Park, Michigan where they are expected to film over 1,750 hours for the season that will conclude on September 6, two days before the NFL football season starts with a matchup between the Super Bowl LVI champions, the Los Angeles Rams, against the Buffalo Bills.

Liev Schreiber will be back as narrator as the Lions prepare to prove themselves once again. The Detroit-based team ended up at the bottom of their division and the National Football Conference in the 2021 NFL season.

“We are excited about the opportunity to showcase the City of Detroit and the amazing culture we are building at the Lions,” said Detroit Lions Team President and CEO, Rod Wood, back when the show was announced in March 2022. “HBO Sports and NFL Films are the best of the best and we know they will be excellent partners in sharing our story with football fans around the world.”

Watch the trailer for the new season of Hard Knocks!

