‘Hard Knocks’ airs tense conversation between Antonio Callaway, GM John Dorsey, Hue Jackson

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” gave viewers another inside look at a serious behind-closed-doors conversation Tuesday as Browns general manager John Dorsey and coach Hue Jackson confronted rookie wide receiver Antonio Callaway about his recent citations for marijuana possession and driving with a suspended license.

“This isn’t college football. This is the National Football League and just to put it out there plainly, you are under the microscope,” Dorsey told Callaway. “They want to see you f— up. You know what, but you gotta prove to them f—, you know what? I’m a man. I’ve learned from my past. I’ve learned from my mistakes and we are moving forward.”

Callaway, who was suspended for the entirety of Florida’s 2017 season and then tested positive for marijuana at the NFL combine, gave his side of the night he was cited. The following is what he said about his run-in with law enforcement Sunday, Aug. 5:

“He said I ain’t stop but I was coming out of the gas station. There was literally no cars on the road. He came out of the other gas station and he stopped me and he was like, ‘You got your ID?” I gave him my ID and he was like, he went back to the car, he was like my license is suspended. He searched me. He searched my car. He found a roach, like an old roach, like a clip. He opened it. I asked him like, ‘You really going to use that?’ I just got my car up here. I got my car up here like four, five days ago. He found that and then I said, ‘You finna use that?’ and he was like, ‘I have to.’ I was like, ‘Alright.’ He said it was less than a speeding ticket, I don’t know what that means but he said it was less than a speeding ticket.”

Despite Callaway’s history, the Browns seem enamored with his talent. Instead of helping Callaway fly under the radar, the team consistently features his play on social media.

Tuesday’s episode of “Hard Knocks” also showed offensive coordinator Todd Haley pleading with veteran wide receiver Jarvis Landry to take Callaway under his wing and saying, “Larry Fitzgerald would.”

However, Jackson indicated his patience for distractions isn’t limitless.

“Now listen, you’ve got talent but talent ain’t everything I’m looking for,” Jackson said during the conversation with Callaway and Dorsey. “I want you to become a man here, and responsible and accountable to John and me, this organization and your teammates. Or else I wouldn’t keep you on this team. I’m just being very honest with you. If s— comes up, you have my number and you got John’s number. You call us ASAP. That’s what I expect from you from here on in. I believe you but if I’m wrong on this one then I’m going to have your a—.”

Cleveland continues the preseason Friday at home against the Bills.