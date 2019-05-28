'Hard Knocks' 2019: Which teams are eligible for this year's HBO show?

After last year's NFL's regular season ended and certain coaches were relieved of their duties, it was then that we found out which teams would be eligible to participate in the 2019 season of HBO's "Hard Knocks."

Technically, any team can say yes to be on the show, but the possibility of that happening is roughly zero percent. Coaches have complained about the presence of "Hard Knocks" at their facilities in the past, and it really doesn't provide a benefit to the franchise. So in 2013, the NFL gave itself the power to force a team to participate in the show, with a set of rules.

Those rules are: A team can't be selected if it was in the playoffs either of the last two seasons, if it has a first-year head coach or if it has been on the program at any point in the last 10 years.

These five teams can appear on "Hard Knocks" in 2019

Lions

Raiders

Giants

49ers

Redskins

So which team will NFL Films and HBO's production team select? Let's break down each of the candidates.

Oakland Raiders

This seems like the most logical choice. Coach Jon Gruden is an entertaining character. Oakland made an interesting GM hire with Mike Mayock. The Raiders traded for Antonio Brown, and their three first-round draft picks yielded Clelin Ferrell, Josh Jacobs and Johnathan Abram.

There are so many interesting storylines to follow. Oakland seems like a no-brainer.

San Francisco 49ers

We mentioned the 49ers last year as potential candidates, and a lot of the reasons remain. Due to his early-season injury, we never really got to see Jimmy Garoppolo in action as the franchise's new leader at quarterback, but he'd be a neat story to follow. Add in George Kittle's historic 2018 season, and you get an insight into one of the league's best developing teams.

But the team wants nothing to do with the show. GM John Lynch was against it last year, and coach Kyle Shanahan said of it, "It's a hard, hard, bad stance on 'Hard Knocks.' You would see the worst entertainment possible by me."

New York Giants

Is the team moving on from Eli Manning and starting first-round pick Daniel Jones? What will life without Odell Beckham look like? Just how big are Saquon Barkley's thighs?

Choosing the Giants would bring in a big market, and there are certainly enough big names on the team for national interest, as well. However, much like 49ers officials, Giants owner John Mara was against the idea of appearing on the show, saying in 2010 the team would make an appearance "when I'm next to my father in Gates of Heaven cemetery."

In other words, over his dead body.

Washington Redskins

"Hard Knocks: Dysfunction Up Close" would be the name of this season should it feature the Redskins.

Aside from the questionable decisions from team owner Dan Snyder, the show could focus on Alex Smith's potential recovery from a broken leg and infection, now with Dwayne Haskins in the picture at QB. Coach Jay Gruden, who was on the show with the Bengals, isn't too bothered by making another appearance.

"It wasn’t that big of a deal to have the crews in there,” Gruden said, via The Washington Post. “It was kind of fun actually. I would prefer not to have it, but if the NFL forced our hand, it wouldn’t be the end of the world."

Detroit Lions

The Lions seem like the blandest choice of the options available. The only real interesting thing would be to see how many times Matt Patricia is late to team meetings.

In 2017, a decision on the featured team was made in April, and in 2018, the decision was made in mid-May, so we can expect an announcement soon.