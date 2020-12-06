Hard-hitting Hardik Pandya powers India to T20 series win over Australia

India's Hardik Pandya, left, and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their win in the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. AP

India's Hardik Pandya, left, and Shreyas Iyer celebrate their win in the second T20 international cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India won by six wickets to take an unassailable lead in the series. AP

Australia had scored 194-5 after being sent in to bat. Stand-in captain Matthew Wade was run out on 58 after a breakdown in communication with batting partner Steve Smith. Smith, who was on three at the time of Wade's dismissal, scored 46 from 38 balls. AP

Glenn Maxwell (22) and Moises Henriques (26) also kept the scoreboard ticking over, while Marcus Stoinis helped Australia take 17 runs off the final over of their innings. AP

