What is a hard drive? It’s a common question and one that we’re more than happy to answer. Whether you are looking for ways to upgrade your hard drive, trying to buy a computer with the right hard drive, or just trying to figure out what everyone is talking about, read on. We’ll explain everything and give you tips on what hard drive properties are particularly important.

The hard drive’s purpose

View photos

The hard drive is where a computing device stores data for the long term — not just the things you save, but all the code required for the operating system, the framework browsers use to access the internet, drivers for accessories, and everything else. When referring to computer storage, “hard drive” (or SSD, see below) is the term typically used.

Every hard drive has a specific amount of space. Some of that space is automatically consumed by the operating system and backup installations. However, the rest can be filled with data you download and save, whether it’s a new app or a funny cat picture someone shared.

Hard drive space isn’t as important now as it once was. That’s because cloud-based software doesn’t require local storage. Data can be stored in the cloud as well, freeing up precious space on the hard drive.

This cloud-based dependency — which relies on remote servers and their hard drives in data centers — is what originally fueled Google’s Chrome OS platform. Chromebooks have very little physical storage space due to their reliance on streaming and cloud solutions. That’s changing to some degree thanks to growing support for Google Play Android apps.

Birth of the hard drive

View photos hard drive More

Reynold B. Johnson developed the first real hard drive at IBM, in 1956. Johnson’s team originally experimented with other methods to store data on things like magnetic tape.

However, his team discovered ways to store information (in the form of bytes) on metal, magnetic disks, which they could overwrite with new information as desired. This led to the development of an automated disk that read itself in a manner similar to a record player — except much larger. The first commercially available version, RAMAC, had a hard drive nearly the size of a kitchen pantry.

Later IBM set out to develop floppy disks in the late 1960s to easily load code into their mainframes. These disks initially measured eight inches in diameter packing read-only data. The first commercially available read/write drive didn’t appear until 1972 when the team’s head — Alan Shugart — migrated to Memorex.

Story continues