‘A hard case.’ Lexington man gets probation after murder charge is reduced to assault

Taylor Six
·4 min read
File photo

A man originally charged with murder for a deadly fight received a five-year probation sentence Thursday after he previously agreed to plead guilty to second-degree assault.

Mervil Spencer Jr., 50, was given probation by Fayette County Judge Lucy Vanmeter two years after he was originally charged with murder for the death of 59-year-old Michael Coyle. Originally, Spencer was charged alongside William T. Justus, who died in February 2021.

Spencer’s attorney, Whitney Kirk, said in her statement “this is a hard case.”

“Someone passed away and Mr. Spencer is very remorseful for that,” Kirk said. “However there were some things in this case leading up to this resolution. I know the court is familiar with all of those and I am not going to rehash all of those arguments but this offer was extended because, while I am not going to blame the victim for his demise, he did brandish a machete at Mr. Spencer and his co-defendant and it resulted in a physical altercation that resulted in his death.”

Kirk added the situation was something her client “never wanted to have happen,” and that it had a significant impact on his life emotionally and financially.

Prosecutors said in court Thursday they would “take no position” on Spencer getting probation.

Coyle was originally charged with assault when the fight ensued between him, Justus and Spencer in December 2019. However, as police were able to speak with more witnesses and obtain more evidence, they determined Coyle was the victim in the beating, and that he died from blunt force trauma injuries in January 2020.

The Herald-Leader previously reported police were called to an apartment complex at 1401 Bayou Court on Dec. 14 for a fight involving a machete.

At that time, both Spencer and Justus told police Coyle left his apartment shouting with a machete in hand, according to court records. However, when authorities were able to interview Coyle, he said Justus and Spencer knocked on the door, and Coyle was wielding a machete because he “never knew what he would find when he answered the door,” according to police.

Police said that Coyle told investigators Spencer and Justus offered to shake his hand and then the men “sucker punched him” and began to beat him. Witnesses confirmed they saw Spencer and Justus drag Coyle out from the apartment before the fight began, according to police.

Coyle was taken to the hospital after the altercation and remained there for two weeks. After his release in December, Coyle stayed with his sister where he died a few weeks later. The Fayette County Coroner’s office reported the death was caused by blunt force trauma injuries he sustained in the fight with Justus and Spencer.

However, in court, it was revealed by Vanmeter that Coyle died due to an sepsis infection he suffered while he was being treated in the hospital.

Spencer originally pleaded not guilty in April 2020 at his arraignment. He later pleaded guilty in March 2022.

Defense: ‘Not trying to make light of’ deadly altercation

Kirk said Spencer was in the process of trying to get his life back on track, and she asked Vanmeter for a sentence of probation so he had an opportunity to do so.

“We understand this is a very serious situation and I am not trying to make light of it in asking for probation,” Kirk began. “But I truly think this is a case where probation is warranted. This was an altercation that everyone was impacted by.”

She argued Spencer did not have a violent past, and he had spent 293 days incarcerated in addition to adhering to the conditions of his bond.

“He is a good man who got into a bad situation and no one could have predicted this outcome because this was not a scenario where he brought a gun and shot somebody or brought a weapon or anything. In fact, he and his co-defendant are the ones who called the police after the incident happened. No one could have predicted this, and no one could be more remorseful than Mr. Spencer is.

“I just hope the court can see that.”

Vanmeter agreed, and said the case’s facts were unusual.

“Originally charged with murder, the amendment is assault second(-degree) under extreme emotional distress,” Vanmeter said. “Under the facts of the case, that seems to be the most appropriate charge for what we have here.”

She affirmed the assault on Coyle was a serious one, but felt it was significant that the victim in the case did not directly die because of the beating.

“He was not beaten to death,” she said. “There was a fight, his hand was cut. He went to the hospital and several weeks later he contracted sepsis. He died of sepsis, of an infection. That is an intervening instance. It is significant to me, that he was not beaten to death because that would be an entirely different case.”

