'Hard to believe this is real': Trump campaign urges Pennsylvania voters to mail late ballots

President Donald Trump's campaign in Wisconsin has desperately sought volunteers to call Pennsylvanians and urge them to mail in absentee ballots by Friday, which is after the Keystone State's deadline – even as the president himself rails against late votes and the ongoing vote count.

Only votes cast by Nov. 3 are legal according to Pennsylvania and federal election laws. Trump himself has described any effort to vote after Tuesday as clear election fraud.

As of early Friday, the count in Pennsylvania showed Democrat Joe Biden pulling ahead of Trump who held a large lead on election night before the majority of mailed-in ballots had been counted.

The Trump campaign is trying to take advantage of an effort by Pennsylvania to count all absentee votes mailed by Nov. 3 even if received up to three days later.

Under a federal court ruling upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court, absentee ballots mailed before the deadline and received by 5 p.m. Friday can be counted.

That ruling said ballots received by that point without postmarks, or with illegible postmarks, will be considered to have been mailed in time "unless a preponderance of the evidence demonstrates that it was mailed after Election Day."

'Volunteers Urgently Needed'

An email obtained by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sent at 5:19 p.m. Thursday by Kenosha for Trump is headlined "Volunteers Urgently Needed."

It reads: "Trump Victory urgently needs volunteers to make phone calls to Pennsylvania Trump supporters to return their absentee ballots. These phone calls will help President Trump win the election!"

Volunteers are urged to contact a pair of field directors listed in the email. The two, Riley Pella and Joshua Williams, are paid staffers for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, filings with the Federal Election Commission show.

Dozens of Republican staffers in Wisconsin were involved in the operation to recruit volunteers to contact Trump supporters in Pennsylvania, according to one person familiar with the effort.

Pella referred questions about the email to Anna Kelly, spokeswoman for the Trump campaign in Wisconsin.

Kelly did not return requests for an interview on Thursday night.

An email sent to Trump supporters from the president's Wisconsin campaign urges volunteers to call Pennsylvania voters and ask the to mail back their ballots, days after the election. More

A solicitation to commit voter fraud?

"This seems deeply stupid as it seems to be a solicitation to commit voter fraud," said Richard Hasen, a noted elections law specialist at the University of California, Irvine Law School. "It's hard to believe this is real."

Justin Levitt, a constitutional law professor at Loyola Law School in Los Angeles,

said the email appeared to be a foolish attempt to try to highlight perceived problems and confusion created by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's ruling.

"It is a fairly unimpressive scheme, if it is a scheme," said Levitt, a former deputy assistant attorney general in the Civil Rights Division of the Justice Department under the Obama Administration.

Levitt said the email could be the basis for a criminal investigation under the section of federal civil rights laws that forbids "conspiracies to encourage

illegal voting." But he added it would be a tough case to prove, making most federal prosecutors reluctant to seek an indictment.

The defense, he said, could simply be that the writer of the email misunderstood what the Pennsylvania court did, and thought ballots mailed after Tuesday would still be counted. Levitt said that based on "imprecise reporting" about what Pennsylvania's high court actually ruled, that is a possible defense.

