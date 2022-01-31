Harcox Finance: A DeFi Project Offering Accessible Scaling Solutions Arrives

The Harcox Finance team is excited to announce the release of a “community DeFi project created to provide more accessible scaling solutions and serve humanity.”

New York, USA, Jan. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Harcox Finance team is excited to announce the release of a “community DeFi project created to provide more accessible scaling solutions and serve humanity.”

The team is leveraging the power of innovations and the latest technologies such as the ones listed below to achieve its goal of solving the scalability issues.

Metaverse

The Harcox Finance Metaverse is the project’s core part. It is a virtual gaming world with year based on the year 2230. This Metaverse has some attractive features such as:

Sci-Fi aesthetics that include using robotic schematics and droids.

Decentralization in finance and governance.

Interactions with interplanetary systems and aliens.

Members of Harcox Finance Metaverse will have a firsthand experience of life in a decentralized future where futuristic scientific aesthetics reign supreme.

In the metaverse, individuals and corporations can purchase lands and properties which they can build with NFTs that are available in the Harcox Finance NFT Marketplace. They can use the purchased properties to build schools, offices, sporting events arenas, concerts, and other related buildings.

The team allows users to purchase the properties and lands with Harcox Finance token (HF), the proposed currency for all forms of transactions in the Metaverse.

The Harcox team has a goal: “for Harcox Finance to have its own economy where people can lease their land to others, create billboards advertising products and services, build offices, and conference centers, schools, and create in-game entertainment and sporting venues so that users can spend their time there.”

NFTs

The team also plans to create an NFT Marketplace for users to showcase collectibles and artworks they can trade using the Harcox Finance token. Users can sell, buy, and trade licensed and premium collectibles and virtual goods via the Harcox Finance app. They can also develop, showcase, and sell facilities and equipment that are needed to develop purchased land spaces on the Metaverse.

As a user, you can display your equipment, digital works, and collectibles in your showrooms and use your digital props and collectibles to create customized scenes to attract buyers for them.

Automation

The team will automate Harcox Finance via API integration with some of the biggest exchanges in the Cryptocurrency industry such as Bitfinex, Bitstamp, Bittrex, BTer, and Poloiex. It plans to include more exchanges as time goes by.

Uniqueness

One round of presale (two tiers)

A substantial part of the pre-sale (80%) is dedicated to liquidity.

5% of the total supply is allocated for partnership.

It is community-driven.

Its liquidity is locked.

Transactions attract zero taxes.

It boasts an anti-whale mechanism.

It is charity oriented.

Tokenomics

Total Supply: 150,000,000

Max Supply: 150,000,000

Blockchain: Binance Smart Chain (BSC)

Token Ticker: HF

Presale Sale (Two Tier): 45%

Liquidity: 15%

Team: 10%

Staking and Yield Farming: 10%

Charity and Development: 5%

Partnership Reward: 5%

Metaverse and NFT eco System: 10%

