Harborside Inc. to Present at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

OAKLAND, CA and TORONTO, May 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside" or "the Company") (CSE:HBOR.CN - News), a California-focused, vertically integrated cannabis enterprise, today announced that Peter Bilodeau, Chairman and Interim CEO, will be presenting via webcast at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on Monday, June 1, 2020, at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Time (11:45 p.m. Pacific Time). In addition to the presentation, Mr. Bilodeau and CFO Tom DiGiovanni will be conducting virtual one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the day.

Harborside (CNW Group/Harborside Inc.)

For the latest news, activities, and media coverage, please visit the Harborside corporate website at www.investharborside.com or connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

Scroll to continue with content Ad

About Harborside:

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in Desert Hot Springs outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/harborside-inc-to-present-at-the-benzinga-cannabis-capital-conference-301066982.html

SOURCE Harborside Inc.





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2020/28/c5622.html