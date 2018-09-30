Harbison's plunge lifts N. Illinois to 26-23 win in 3OT

YPSILANTI, Mich. (AP) -- Tre Harbison cracked the goal line on his fourth consecutive carry, lifting Northern Illinois to a 26-23 triple-overtime win at Eastern Michigan in a Mid-American Conference showdown Saturday night.

Trailing 23-20, Northern Illinois (2-3, 2-0) took seven plays to score the winning TD. Harbison's 10-yard run gave the Huskies a first-and-goal at the 4. He bulled three yards to the 1, was stopped for no gain, then took a handoff straight ahead through a hole in the line for the winner. Northern Illinois has 11 straight wins over Eastern Michigan, the last three decided in overtime.

EMU's Chad Ryland boomed a high, 28-yard field goal to forge a 13-13 tie with three seconds left in regulation. He launched a 42-yarder down the middle to give the Eagles a 23-20 lead in the third overtime.

Harbison ran for 136 yards on 32 carries. Marcus Childers rushed for 77 yards and passed for 121 and a score for the Huskies.

Shaq Vann scored the first TD in overtime for Eastern Michigan (2-3, 0-2).