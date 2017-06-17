Harbaugh talks up another European trip for Wolverines

Michigan football team coach Jim Harbaugh, visits Piazza Navona Square in Rome, Monday, April 24, 2017. Michigan's football team arrived in Rome this weekend and kicked off the unique trip by meeting with refugees before going to the Vatican for a Papal address and practicing a few times. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) -- Jim Harbaugh is talking up another trip to Europe for his Michigan Wolverines.

Harbaugh told reporters Saturday that the team voted for London, Paris and Normandy, France, for next year's trip. The Michigan football team went to Rome this offseason, but Harbaugh said he thought afterward about the possibility of going to multiple locales next time.

Harbaugh spoke during a break in a camp for high school quarterbacks.

The Michigan coach also said he wants to have Barack and Michelle Obama as honorary captains for a game this coming season. He said the Wolverines are in the process of officially asking the former President and First Lady.

