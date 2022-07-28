Device seized from alleged extortionist played 'AmandaTodd' video, Crown lawyer says

·3 min read

NEW WESTMINSTER, B.C. — A video called "AmandaTodd.wmv" was played on a device seized from the home of a Dutch man accused of harassing the B.C. teenager of that name, a Crown attorney has told the jury in the man's trial.

Marcel Daigle cited expert testimony heard earlier in the trial of Aydin Coban, when a digital investigator with Dutch national police said the video was played one day in late December 2010.

The date corresponded with a time when Amanda Todd, from Port Coquitlam, was being actively harassed and extorted online, Daigle told the jury.

Coban has pleaded not guilty to extortion, harassment, communication with a young person to commit a sexual offence and possessing child pornography.

The Crown doesn't know what the video depicted because it had been deleted by the time Coban was arrested in January 2014, Daigle said. But the Dutch expert said it had not been streamed online, and instead had been played from a file that existed on the seized device.

Multiple devices found in Coban's home had deletion software described as an "anti-forensics" program used to delete files so they can't be restored, Daigle said.

The jury has seen evidence throughout the eight-week trial showing Todd's harasser repeatedly demanded that she perform sexual "shows" on a web camera, or sexualized images of the teen would be sent to her family and classmates.

The harasser followed through on that threat, sending links to a pornography website depicting Todd to her family and classmates, the trial has heard.

Another Crown prosecutor, Louise Kenworthy, told the jury at the start of the trial that Todd had been the victim of a persistent campaign of online "sextortion" over three years, before her death at age 15 in October 2012.

The Crown also focused Thursday on proving that 22 different accounts used to harass Todd across several online platforms were operated by the same person.

Daigle highlighted similarities in language and phrasing, along with references to previous threats sent by different aliases, saying there was "overwhelming" cohesion.

Fellow Crown attorney Heather Guinn took the jury through Facebook records and previous expert testimony linking many of the different aliases to each other and to the same device, saying it showed one person was behind the accounts.

The Crown would review the evidence linking Coban to Todd and the numerous aliases in greater detail before finishing its closing argument next week, Daigle said.

He showed the jury evidence that a photo of Todd exposing her breasts was used as a Facebook profile picture by one of the accounts used to harass her.

Daigle recalled expert testimony from a digital forensic specialist with Vancouver police, who had said the only way to display a profile picture on Facebook was to upload the image, meaning it had to have been stored on a digital device.

"If you accept my submission that there was one sextortionist, then this is evidence, this one photo, this is sufficient evidence … to conclude that the sextortionist had child pornography in their possession," Daigle told the jury.

More than one of the numerous accounts used to harass Todd displayed images of the teen as their profile picture, he said, and evidence showed the images were created by capturing screen shots of a video that showed her exposing her breasts.

Daigle told the jury it did not matter who originally created the videos and images depicting Todd in a sexual manner. What mattered, he said, was that the extortionist possessed and distributed the content, knowing it was child pornography.

Earlier this week, the jury was shown a Facebook post by Todd in which she expressed fear that the person harassing her would continue for the rest of her life.

Todd urged people on Facebook to block one of the harasser's accounts, saying a "sick pedophile" was blackmailing her, another Crown attorney, Kristen LeNoble, said on Wednesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 28, 2022.

Brenna Owen, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two people arrested in murder of Ripudaman Singh Malik: homicide team

    SURREY, B.C. — Two men have been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ripudaman Singh Malik. Malik, the man acquitted in 2005 for the bombings of two Air India jets, was shot in his vehicle outside his business in Surrey, B.C., on July 14. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team says 21-year-old Tanner Fox and 23-year-old Jose Lopez have been charged. Police said after the murder that a vehicle with people inside had waited for hours before Malik showed up and was shot. The same v

  • Fixing the problems at Hockey Canada will be difficult without leadership changes

    Hockey Canada has fallen short of its mission to ‘Lead, Develop and Promote Positive Hockey Experiences’ in its handling of sexual violence perpetrated by and against Hockey Canada players.

  • Big U.S. banks raise prime lending rate after Fed's sharp hike

    (Reuters) -U.S. banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup and Wells Fargo raised their prime lending rates by 75 bps to 5.5% on Wednesday to reflect the Federal Reserve's latest interest rate move. The moves, which will be effective from Thursday, follow the U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to raise its target interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point for a second consecutive month to tame soaring inflation.

  • Senator Joe Manchin suddenly backs Biden climate and tax bill

    Joe Manchin stuns Washington by announcing support for a measure to raise taxes and fight climate change.

  • Search for sexual assault suspect

    Search for sexual assault suspect

  • BCCLA calls on other governments to join B.C. in ending immigration detention

    VANCOUVER — A civil liberties group says the British Columbia government's decision to end immigration detention in provincial jails should not taken as an opportunity for the Canada Border Services Agency to increase the number of holding centres or use of restricted detention alternatives like ankle monitors or curfews. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth announced last week that the province would be ending an agreement with the CBSA to hold immigration detainees in provincial correctional

  • Ben Roethlisberger's comments display lack of accountability, self-awareness | Opinion

    Roethlisberger, in a wide-ranging interview published Friday, blamed everything that when wrong during his tenure on his teammates.

  • Governments ramp up demands for user info, Twitter warns

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Twitter warned Thursday that governments around the globe are asking the company to remove content or snoop on private details of user accounts at an alarming rate. The social media company revealed in a new report that it fielded a record number of legal demands — nearly 60,000 during a six-month period last year —- from local, state or national governments that wanted Twitter to remove content from accounts or reveal confidential information such as direct messages or user lo

  • ‘American Idol’: Judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, Lioniel Richie & Host Ryan Seacrest To Return For Season 6

    Judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and host Ryan Seacrest will all be returning for American Idol’s sixth season on ABC and 21st season overall. The series will return in spring 2023. Music industry legends Perry, Bryan and Richie have been judges since the ABC revival of the beloved Fox show in 2018, with Seacrest […]

  • Canada's UN ambassador slams 'biased, antisemitic' remarks by human-rights expert

    OTTAWA — Canada's ambassador to the United Nations in New York is condemning "blatantly biased, antisemitic comments" by a human-rights investigator at the international organization. Bob Rae says in a tweet that comments made by Miloon Kothari, who sits on a UN commission of inquiry set up in response to last year's 11-day war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, are "a disgrace to institutions supposedly dedicated to the rule of law." Kothari caught attention for remarks he made during an intervi

  • With more than 2.4M immigration applications in Canada's backlog, many here and overseas feel lost

    Abdulsalam Dakouri has been trying to bring his brother, a Syrian refugee, and his family in Iraq to Saskatoon for the past four years, but waiting for their application to make its way through Canada's backed-up immigration system has left him dejected. Dakouri, a research biologist, submitted the private refugee sponsorship application in June 2018. It was rejected in 2019 after the family appeared for an interview, but the department of justice overturned the decision that same year. "We got

  • Matthew Tkachuk explains decision to leave Flames

    Matthew Tkachuk opened up about his departure from the Flames.

  • Arenado, Goldschmidt unvaccinated, won't make Toronto trip

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Two of the St. Louis Cardinals' best players, third baseman Nolan Arenado and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt, won't be making the trip to Toronto for a short series with the Blue Jays because they haven't received the COVID-19 vaccination. The Cardinals announced Sunday that catcher Austin Romine also will not be going to Canada with the team for its Tuesday and Wednesday games. Much like the United States, Canada has restrictions on travelers who aren’t vaccinated against COVI

  • Shaqiri shines as Chicago Fire torch Vancouver Whitecaps for 3-1 win

    VANCOUVER — A split focus may have been the undoing of the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday. Coming into a game against the Chicago Fire at B.C. Place, the 'Caps had an opportunity to inch closer to a playoff position in Major League Soccer's Western Conference. At the same time, the club knew another big test looms — a matchup with Toronto FC in the Canadian Championship final on Tuesday. While Toronto took a dominant 4-0 victory in league play on Saturday, the Whitecaps (7-10-5) dropped an ugly

  • Here’s why Lewandowski joined Barcelona

    Here’s a look behind the transfer of the Polish striker, as he ends his 8 years relationship with Bayern Munich. Why did he really transfer?

  • Tootoo, Upshall speak out on allegations of sexual assault involving 2003 juniors

    Three more members of Canada's 2003 men's world junior hockey team say they support an investigation into the latest sex scandal to rock Hockey Canada. Jordin Tootoo and Nathan Paetsch denied any involvement in the alleged group sex assault. A statement from Scottie Upshall did not specifically address involvement but echoed sentiments expressed by all those former players who have spoken up calling for an investigation. Halifax Regional Police have opened an investigation into the incident that

  • Blue Jays president Shapiro says he supports ActiveTO after asking for it to be moved

    Toronto Blue Jays president Mark Shapiro says his comments about ActiveTO in early June were widely misinterpreted. Shapiro spoke with reporters on Thursday, his first public appearance since writing an open letter to Toronto city councilors about the program that shut down busy Lake Shore Boulevard West most weekends over the past two years. Shapiro said he didn't want ActiveTO ended, just adjusted. "I am strongly in favour of ActiveTO, I'm in favour of getting exercise and getting outside, esp

  • MacKinnon bringing Cup home this summer — but not to Cole Harbour

    Hockey superstar Nathan MacKinnon says there will not be a Stanley Cup parade in his hometown of Cole Harbour, N.S., this summer, but plans are underway for a parade in downtown Halifax. MacKinnon announced those plans on the High Button Sports podcast. "We're going to do it in Halifax around Citadel Hill and Brunswick Street and the City Hall square area," said MacKinnon. "So it will be in that area where I played junior right there." Prior to being selected as the first pick in the 2013 NHL dr

  • Quioto scores to lift Montreal past DC United 2-1

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored a crucial goal in Montreal’s 2-1 victory against D.C. United on Saturday. Quioto’s goal came in the 35th minute to put Montreal (11-8-2) up 2-0. Joel Waterman assisted the goal. Quioto scored all of Montreal’s goals in the game. James Pantemis had four saves for Montreal. Steve Birnbaum scored for United (5-12-3). D.C. United outshot Montreal 13-10, with five shots on goal to Montreal's three. Rafael Romo saved one of the three shots he faced for United. Mo

  • Sydney McLaughlin anchors US on record-setting day at worlds

    EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — It only made sense that Sydney McLaughlin would run the last, victorious lap of world championships for the United States. It only made sense she would win that race by a lot. America’s burgeoning speed star turned a close 4x400-meter relay into a laugher on the anchor leg Sunday, putting the final stamp on the first worlds held in the U.S. and delivering America's record 33rd medal of the meet. It was their 13th gold, one short of the all-time mark. After taking the baton fr