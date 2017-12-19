Harald Frey's treys spark Montana State past Denver, 79-65

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) -- Harald Frey hit four 3-pointers and led Montana State with 20 points as the Bobcats held off Denver for a 79-65 win in their final nonconference home game Monday night.

The sophomore from Oslo, Norway hit 4 of 11 from behind the 3-point arc and four of his six assists fed teammates for 3-pointers. The Bobcats, who get almost a third of their points from behind the arc, were 9 of 29 (31 percent).

Frey hit back-to-back treys to give Montana State a 12-point lead late in the first half and Keljin Blevins made it a 14-point advantage at intermission.

Joe Rosga's jumper with 2:23 left brought the Pioneers to within 66-63 but they couldn't score a field goal the rest of the way and Montana State made all eight of its free throws.

Blevins had 13 points and Devonte Klines added another 12 for Montana State, which plays its final non-conference game Thursday at Omaha.

Jake Pemberton scored 20 points and Rosga added another 15 for Denver (5-8), which has lost all three games on its current road trip.