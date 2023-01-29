Happy Valley's Ryan: Rhys Connah on starring in hit TV drama then and now

Ian Youngs - Entertainment & arts reporter
·7 min read
Rhys Connah as Ryan in Happy Valley series three
Rhys Connah has played Ryan in Happy Valley since the show began in 2014

Happy Valley fans waited seven years for a third series. The reason? So actor Rhys Connah, who was a young boy when he first played Ryan, could grow up. He says returning to the TV show in his teens has been a very different experience.

When Connah's mother first saw he had won a role in a show called Happy Valley, she thought it was going to be a very different kind of show.

"I overheard my mum speaking once to one of her friends," he recalls.

"She was like, 'We got this script and it's called Happy Valley and I thought, this is going to be a really nice kids' show. Then I opened the script and I started reading and I thought - this is not a kids' show!'"

It really isn't.

Connah was about eight when he was cast as the grandson of Catherine Cawood, played by Sarah Lancashire, a police sergeant for whom murder and kidnap and dodgy gangs are all part of the tapestry of life in her corner of West Yorkshire.

But the main drama has always revolved around Ryan.

Rhys Connah and James Norton in Happy Valley series one
Rhys Connah and James Norton in Happy Valley series one
Rhys Connah and James Norton in Happy Valley series three
Connah and James Norton in series one (above) and the current series three

His mum killed herself days after he was born because she was raped by violent criminal Tommy Lee Royce. That's according to Catherine, who blames Tommy for her daughter's death and has always just wanted to convince Ryan not to have anything to do with him, and to make sure he doesn't turn out like him.

Tommy, played by James Norton, apparently does want to get to know Ryan.

There was such a long delay between series two and three so Ryan, now 16, could get old enough to make up his own mind.

'It's happening'

Creator and writer Sally Wainwright recently told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The gap really was about waiting for the character of Ryan to be old enough to have his own agenda, and be [able to have] a thoughtful response to his situation regarding his relationship with Tommy Lee Royce."

Connah didn't know exactly how long Wainwright would wait. "I was told at some point, I honestly can't remember when, that she was waiting for us to grow up a bit," he explains.

"But I didn't know to what extent I'd be growing up until. I didn't know if I'd be waiting until I was 14/15 or until I was 25 or something.

"Then I got a call: 'It's happening.'"

Rhys Connah as Ryan in Happy Valley series one
Rhys Connah as Ryan in Happy Valley series one
Rhys Connah as Ryan in Happy Valley series three
Connah says he has tried to understand Rhys's situation better now he's older

Connah, from Heywood, Greater Manchester, got the part after going to an after-school drama club. At first, he was sheltered from the more grisly storylines. "I didn't really have an idea of the show," he says. "I went in only knowing my own scenes."

Even when Ryan's scenes involved high drama, the atmosphere on set was kept light. While filming the series one finale, when Tommy poured petrol over himself and Ryan on a narrowboat, Norton and Connah would be having a laugh making paper planes between takes. "So it was a really great experience," he recalls.

Ryan often displayed challenging behaviour of his own, usually in tantrums and arguments with his beleaguered granny. Having to act those out didn't faze the young Connah - in fact, he often enjoyed it, he says.

"I was the coolest kid in school because I got to walk in like, 'Guess what, I got to swear and no-one could shout at me, no-one could say anything. I got to swear loads all day.'"

A decade on, the actor watched the old episodes properly in preparation for series three. "It's very dark, isn't it?" is his verdict.

Sarah Lancashire and Rhys Connah in Happy Valley series three
Sarah Lancashire has won praise for playing Sgt Catherine Cawood, Ryan's grandmother

Filming the third series was a "very different" experience, he says. Rather than just being told where to stand and what to say, he has had to try to fully get inside Ryan's mind.

In series three, we see Ryan's desire to visit Tommy in prison.

"I'm not a child actor so I actually have to understand it. When I got the script, I did spend quite a lot of time trying to figure out why he does it," Connah says.

"Me personally, as Rhys, I don't agree with the decision - but when I'm playing Ryan, I have to agree with it. So I need to find a way in which I could convince myself why you would go."

Father figure

The reasons he came up with, he says, include that Ryan hasn't met Tommy very much and so doesn't fully know what he's like.

"When Ryan goes to visit him, he's not some gang leader or some violent prisoner. He's a nice, comforting person. And he is Ryan's dad, biologically.

"Ryan is at the age where having a father figure in life is very important, and Tommy is the only person who can provide that.

"If Ryan went once, just to see Tommy out of curiosity, and he was a terrible person, then I don't think he'd have gone again. But because he saw Tommy being good in prison and not being a violent person, that's caused this opinion of Tommy to change in Ryan's head.

"So instead of some violent serial killer, he's just this slightly misunderstood person who's made some mistakes in the past and wants to change for the better."

Rhys Connah and Mark Stanley in Happy Valley series three
Ryan has confrontations with teacher Mr Hepworth, played by Mark Stanley

The first two series of Happy Valley both won best drama series at the Baftas, and it would be a surprise if the third doesn't complete the hat-trick.

It has attracted more than eight million viewers, who are now waiting to see how the storyline between Ryan, Tommy and Catherine plays out.

Connah, who is studying media, is enjoying the many theories.

"One of my mates at college, he loves the show. So when we started filming, he wrote a big list with all the ideas of everything he thinks is going to happen.

"Every time he watches an episode, he'll sit there with his notes and go, 'It happened, right, what's going to happen now?' He's come up with some mad theories. I love hearing them. I love hearing everyone's opinions of the show."

Ending filmed 'in different ways'

But does he have to keep a straight face so he doesn't give anything away?

"A lot of the theories are a bit stupid, so sometimes I do laugh. But sometimes when they're saying random stuff, one of them will list five different plot points, all of which happened exactly, and I'm just like…" He gives a Bafta-worthy desperately-trying-not-to-give-any-reaction reaction.

Even if he did want to give the ending away, which he doesn't, there's only so much he could say.

"I do not know exactly how it ends. I did hear somewhere that they've made multiple endings, but that's not true," he says.

"What they've done is, as a lot of shows do - there is one ending, but they've filmed it in different ways, different ways of how characters say things, the emotions behind them, the angles, the framing, because how much that stuff can affect a scene is more than most people would think."

So he'll be watching the finale like the rest of us. "On the edge of my seat."

Happy Valley is on BBC One on Sundays at 21:00 GMT until 5 February and on BBC iPlayer.

Latest Stories

  • White House defends Biden on police brutality ahead of Tyre Nichols video

    White House has defended Joe Biden on police brutality ahead of Tyre Nichols video.Source: Reuters

  • This Pandora Firefly Charm Is Taking TikTok By Storm

    Pandora's firefly charm is going viral on TikTok because it also glows in the dark. Click here to see the It-piece, and videos of it changing colour.

  • Tyre Nichols: What is the 'Scorpion' unit of Memphis police?

    The special police squad unit focuses on violent crime, but critics say it has a reputation for brutality.

  • The Makeup Trends You're About to See All Over TikTok

    Makeup By Mario’s contour stick is designed to dry down to a matte, complementary shade to your natural skin tone. The makeup artists backstage at Altuzarra used this do-it-all complexion stick from Merit, the makeup company for minimalists. Smoky eyes are a perennial trend, but they're major for spring.

  • Trump says beating of Nichols 'never should have happened'

    COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump on Saturday said the footage of the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols by five Memphis police officers is “horrible” and that the attack “never should have happened.” “I thought it was terrible. He was in such trouble. He was just being pummeled. Now that should never have happened," Trump said in an interview with The Associated Press on Saturday, a day after authorities released footage of the attack on the 29-year-old Black man after a traffic s

  • North Korea calls U.S. pledge of tanks to Ukraine crime against humanity

    North Korea on Sunday criticized for a second day a U.S. decision to send tanks to Ukraine, calling it a "criminal act against humanity" aimed at perpetuating an unstable international situation. Washington's allegations that North Korea has provided arms to Russia are a "baseless" effort to justify its own military aid to Ukraine, Kwon Chung-keun, director of U.S. affairs at North Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said in a statement carried by state news agency KCNA.

  • Canucks fans boo Rick Tocchet, toss jersey on ice in his debut

    Canucks fans were less than enthused when they welcomed new head coach Rick Tocchet to his first game at Rogers Arena on Tuesday.

  • Blue Jackets snap Oilers' six-game win streak with 3-2 victory in OT

    EDMONTON — The Columbus Blue Jackets didn’t look like a last-place team taking on the hottest squad in the league on Wednesday night. Kent Johnson scored the overtime winner as the Blue Jackets came away with a surprise 3-2 victory over the Oilers to end Edmonton’s longest winning streak of the NHL season. Johnson’s shot from the top of the circle went in off Oilers’ goalie Stuart Skinner’s glove and into the net 2:29 into the extra session. “It’s one of the best feelings to get an OT winner. Th

  • Paul beats Shelton in all-US quarterfinal at Australian Open

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Tommy Paul reached his first Grand Slam semifinal and ended the surprising run of Ben Shelton by winning their all-American matchup at the Australian Open 7-6 (6), 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 on Wednesday. Paul, a 25-year-old from New Jersey, is the first man from his country to make it to the final four at Melbourne Park since Andy Roddick in 2009. Roddick was also the last man from the U.S. to win a Grand Slam singles championship, at the U.S. Open 20 years ago. The 35th-ranked P

  • Antetokounmpo scores 29 in return, Bucks top Pistons 150-130

    DETROIT (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 20 of his 29 points in the first quarter, returning to the lineup after a five-game absence to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 150-130 win over the Detroit Pistons on Monday night. The two-time MVP was joined by three-time All-Star Khris Middleton, putting the Bucks' prolific duo in the same lineup for the first time in more than a month. Antetokounmpo had been out with a sore left knee. Middleton, who hadn't played since Dec. 15 due to a sore right knee

  • Commissioner Gary Bettman says 'nobody tanks' in the NHL

    NHL commissioner Gary Bettman defended the league's integrity on Tuesday when he refused to admit that teams tank for better odds in the draft lottery.

  • Senators assistant coach Bob Jones diagnosed with ALS

    Ottawa Senators assistant coach Bob Jones has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

  • Chiefs' decision to trade Hill opened future for success

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The decision that Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach faced at the conclusion of last season was shockingly simple yet brutally difficult: Do they sign wide receiver Tyreek Hill to a long-term deal or trade him away? Two options. Yet two very different ways to chart a course for the future of the franchise. Veach mulled the decision for the better part of six weeks, knowing full well most Chiefs fans wanted to keep the dynamic playmaker, but that it would saddl

  • Mitch Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs battle back to down Rangers 3-2

    TORONTO — The Maple Leafs knew they needed to get to the blue paint and make life miserable for the reigning Vezina Trophy winner backstopping a well-drilled opponent. After finally getting on level terms to force overtime off a hard-nosed sequence, Mitch Marner did the same — this time in spectacular fashion. The winger scored 19 seconds into the extra period on a terrific individual effort as Toronto battled back from a goal down late in regulation to defeat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Wednesd

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • How would Jakob Poeltl fit alongside Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes?

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Jakob Poeltl would provide if he was traded to the Raptors and how he would fit beside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Russia's path to 2024 Olympics takes shape, Ukraine objects

    LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russia's path to sending a team to the Paris Olympics next year became clearer on Thursday amid fierce objections from Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee indicated on Wednesday it favors officially neutral teams from Russia and its ally Belarus at the 2024 Olympics despite a plea from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to exclude them entirely. A day later, Russia and Belarus were invited to compete at the Asian Games, a key Olympic qualifier. Russia n

  • Precious Achiuwa is showing he's improved his court awareness

    Amit Mann and Asad Alvi discuss what Precious Achiuwa has shown since he's returned from injury and the improvements he's made in his court awareness. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Duchene's goal, assist lead Predators to 6-4 win over Devils

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored a third-period goal and assisted on another to lead the Nashville Predators to a 6-4 victory over the New Jersey Devils on Thursday night. Cody Glass, Cole Smith, Mikael Granlund, Filip Forsberg and Tanner Jeannot also scored for Nashville, which has won three straight and five of six heading into the All-Star break. Juuse Saros stopped 36 shots and Juuso Parssinen added two assists. Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who lost in regu

  • Timberwolves spoil Ingram's return, top Pelicans 111-102

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Anthony Edwards scored 37 points, Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 12 rebounds in his return from a groin injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves spoiled Brandon Ingram's return from a two-month absence with a 111-102 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. D'Angelo Russell scored 19 points for the Timberwolves, who've won three of four. Jaden McDaniels closed out a 10-point night with a pull-up jumper and a 3-pointer in the final minutes to thwart New Orleans' c