‘Happy Valley’ Producer Nicola Shindler Launches ITV Studios-Backed Quay Street Productions
Veteran British drama producer Nicola Shindler has launched a new scripted venture in Quay Street Productions, backed by ITV Studios.
Based in central Manchester, the outfit will focus on producing premium drama for the U.K. and international market. Quay Street Productions is named after the famous Manchester street where Granada Television was based and where Shindler spent a part of her early career. International distribution for the company’s slate will be handled by ITV Studios.
Shindler launched her career at Granada as a script editor on Robbie Coltrane drama “Cracker.” After winning her first BAFTA Award as a producer on ITV drama “Hillsborough,” Shindler launched RED Production Company in 1998, producing cult hit “Queer As Folk” and BBC’s “Clocking Off.” In 2019, Shindler was awarded an OBE (Order of the British Empire) and took home one of BAFTA’s highest honours, the Special Award, for her services to British Broadcasting.
Shindler’s producing credits include “Happy Valley,” “Last Tango in Halifax” and “Years and Years,” as well as “Cucumber,” “Scott and Bailey,” “Safe” and “The Stranger.”
Forthcoming series that Shindler executive produces include “It’s A Sin” (Channel 4), “Finding Alice” and “No Return” (ITV), “Stay Close” (Netflix), “Traces” season 2 (Alibi) and “Ridley Road” (BBC One).
Shindler said: “I’ve been making television drama for over 20 years and still get the same thrill to tell amazing stories with incredible characters and work with the best talent. Having the opportunity to start this new chapter in my career with Quay Street Productions is a privilege and immensely exciting. I want to create a friendly, ambitious, and exceptional new company where writers, producers, directors, and actors feel they can bring their best work, see their ideas realised brilliantly and have fun. My partner, ITV Studios, has been incredibly supportive and it’s a joy to embark on this new journey with them.”
