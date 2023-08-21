Happy Valley and Bridgerton stars' West End play drops trailer

New Frame

The West End play A Little Life is making its way to the big screen with a special cinema run in September.

An adaptation of Hanya Yanagihara's original novel (nominated for the Booker Prize in 2015), A Little Life follows four classmates from a small US college who move to New York to pursue their careers.

Their friendship is threatened by addiction and ambition, with secrets surrounding prodigious lawyer Jude St Francis (Happy Valley's James Norton) coming to light and pulling the quartet apart.

The first English-language adaption of the source material, which was previously translated for the stage in Dutch, A Little Life will debut in cinemas in several countries, including the UK, Ireland and Sweden, from September 28.

Alongside Norton in the obscure role of Jude, the cast of A Little Life also features Bridgerton's Luke Thompson as aspiring actor Willem, It's A Sin's Omari Douglas as struggling artist JB and The Witcher: Blood Origin's Zach Wyatt as successful architect Malcolm.

The eight-character ensemble is rounded out by The Crown's Elliot Cowan as well as Zubin Varla, Nathalie Armin and Emilio Doorgasingh.

Directed by Ivo van Hove, the acclaimed play originally debuted at the Richmond Theatre in Richmond-upon-Thames in March this year, before moving to the Harold Pinter Theatre from March 25 to June 18 and subsequently to the Savoy from July 4, concluding on August 5.

Back when the play first hit theatres, van Hove reflected on what had attracted him to adapt Yanagihara's book.

"The book is a kind of a mystery, because it became a huge bestseller," van Hove told BBC News in March.

"It's a little bit strange because it talks about cruel things, about a traumatic experience that haunts somebody for the rest of his life."

A Little Life begins its cinema run on September 28. Tickets are available here.



