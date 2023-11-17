Happy Thanksgiving, Uncle Sam!

Monday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



U.S. leading economic indicators (Oct.)



Featured Earnings

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.34, compared to $1.53 in the prior-year quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) (Q3) Reported EPS of 61 cents, compared to 15 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) (Q4) Reported EPS of $1.73, compared to $2.02 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Falco Resources Ltd. (V.FPC) (Q1) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Existing home sales (Oct.)

Minutes of Fed meeting (Oct. 31-Nov. 1)

Featured Earnings

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) (Q3) Reported EPS of $3.01, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of $3.05, compared to $3.07 to the prior-year quarter.

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) (Q2) Reported EPS for $1.18, compared to $1.30 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Consumer Price Index (Oct.) CPI rose 3.8% on a year-over-year basis in September, following a 4.0% increase in August. On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI rose 0.2% in September.

Featured Earnings

Evergen Infrastructure Corp. ( T.EVGN) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

George Weston Limited (T.WN) ( Q3) Reported EPS of $3.38, compared to $2.68 in the prior-year quarter.

Indiva Limited ( T.NDVA) ( Q3) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Opsens Inc. ( T.OPS) ( Q4) Reported EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Weekly jobless claims (Week of Nov. 18)

Read:

Story continues

Durable-goods orders (Oct.)

Consumer Sentiment (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) (Q4) Reported EPS of $7.58, compared to $7.44 in the prior-year quarter.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 35 cents, compared to loss of 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE: BMA) (Q3) Reported EPS of $1.32, compared to 94 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

New Housing Price Index (Oct.) The national index edged down by 0.2% month over month in September. Prices were unchanged in 15 of the 27 census metropolitan areas (CMAs) surveyed, down in nine CMAs and up in three.

Featured Earnings

EQ Inc. ( T.EQ) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 21 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.

MustGrow Biologics Corp. ( T.MGRO) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

U.S. Markets are closed for Thanksgiving.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Adventus Mining Corporation ( T.ADZN) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of one cent, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. ( T.CBIT) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 15 cents, compared to loss of two cents the prior-year quarter.

Green Impact Partners Inc. ( T.GIP) (Q3) Reported EPS of 18 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

NG Energy International Corp. ( T.GASX) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead



S&P flash U.S. services PMI (Nov.)

S&P flash U.S. manufacturing PMI (Nov.)

Featured Earnings

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT ) (Q3) Reported EPS for gain of 49 cents, compared to loss of 32 cents to the prior-year quarter.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (NASDAQ: LEXX) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 17 cents, compared to loss of 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NYSE: CANF) (Q3) Reported EPS for loss of 43 cents compared to loss of 90 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Retail Sales (Sept.) Retail sales decreased 0.1% to $66.1 billion in August.

Featured Earnings

Aurania Resources Ltd. ( T.ARU) (Q4) Reported EPS for loss of 0.2 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

G Mining Ventures Corp. ( T.GMIN) (Q2) Reported EPS of 0.2 cents, compared to one cent to the prior-year quarter.