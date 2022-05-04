Happy Star Wars Day! 6 ways to celebrate May the 4th, from watching movies to building Legos

Brian Truitt, USA TODAY
·5 min read
Happy Star Wars Day! 6 ways to celebrate May the 4th, from watching movies to building Legos

Holy Sith, you guys, Star Wars Day is upon us again.

"May the 4th" is a day for all lovers of Jedi, the Resistance, the Skywalkers, the Hutts, Boba Fett, Baby Yoda, Gamorrean guards, Maz Kanata, General Grievous, Rancor Keeper and Jekk Porkins (RIP) to unite and celebrate all there is in the galaxy far, far away. (Why May 4, you ask? Why, it's right there in the date, a play on "May the Force be with you.")

This Star Wars Day, fans will likely be in a nostalgic mood – and diving back into the prequels – prepping for the May 27 premiere of Disney+'s "Obi-Wan Kenobi" series, starring Ewan McGregor as the title Jedi master and a returning Hayden Christensen as Anakin "Darth Vader" Skywalker.

The franchise has remained beloved to generations since George Lucas' original 1977 "Star Wars," which means a lot of options for various ways to get your "May the 4th" on. Here are some of our favorites:

May the Fourth be with you: The definitive ranking of all 11 'Star Wars' movies

Luke (Mark Hamill, far left), Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han (Harrison Ford) attempt to escape the Death Star in 1977&#39;s &#39;Star Wars.&#39;
Luke (Mark Hamill, far left), Leia (Carrie Fisher) and Han (Harrison Ford) attempt to escape the Death Star in 1977's 'Star Wars.'

Watch the 'Star Wars' movies. Or, more likely, watch them again.

If you can believe it, there are some people who've never seen "Star Wars." But there's no excuse now that all nine movies in the Skywalker saga – as well as the spinoffs "Rogue One" and "Solo: A Star Wars Story" – are a few clicks away on the Disney+ streaming service.

Longtime fans can break out the Blu-rays and DVDs, hunt for VHS cassettes, or – if you want to really go old school – dust off the laser discs. And we do suggest you watch the original 1983 edition of "Return of the Jedi," rather than the later special edition that took out the Ewoks' celebration song and inserted Christensen (rather than original "Jedi" star Sebastian Shaw) into the Dead Jedi Club at the end.

"Yub nub." Never forget.

Binge on various 'Star Wars' shows

If you haven't had the pleasure of seeing the completely adorable Baby Yoda (aka Grogu), now's the time to tuck into the first two seasons of the Disney+ Western-flavored series "The Mandalorian" – starring Pedro Pascal as the armored title gunslinger – and the spinoff "Book of Boba Fett" with Temuera Morrison as the returned bounty hunter.

Disney+ also offers a ton of animated projects for kids of all ages to watch. “Star Wars: The Bad Batch” follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch spinning out of the prequel-era "Star Wars: The Clone Wars," which features Obi-Wan and Anakin before they turned into mortal enemies. Cartoon fans can also check out "Star Wars Rebels," focusing on the Rebel Alliance just prior to the events of the '77 film; the pilot-centric "Star Wars Resistance" set during the time of "The Force Awakens"; and "Star Wars: Visions," an anthology featuring different anime creators and storytellers taking on aspects of the galaxy far, far away.

Let the blue milk flow

Luke Skywalker's Uncle Owen and Aunt Beru had blue milk on their breakfast table back on Tatooine, and you can enjoy it as well with these recipes. (Seriously, who doesn't want to try blue milk pudding?!)

StarWars.com has a whole section of food-related fun for those who want to party hearty, including Obi-Wan Kenobi cupcakes and Ewok sushi. And if you need even more, the "Star Wars: Galactic Baking" cookbook is full of sweet treats to satisfy your little Jawas.

May the Fourth: What is Star Wars Day and when did it start?

Read the further adventures of Obi-Wan Kenobi and his friends

If you&#39;re prepping for the upcoming Disney+ series &quot;Obi-Wan Kenobi,&quot; tuck into the new comic book &quot;Star Wars: Obi-Wan.&quot;
If you're prepping for the upcoming Disney+ series "Obi-Wan Kenobi," tuck into the new comic book "Star Wars: Obi-Wan."

If the newest "Star Wars" trilogy hasn't been exciting enough, the rash of recent comic books and novels – most of them pretty rad – have fleshed out stories not seen in the movies. The flagship "Star Wars" comic is currently filling in the time between "Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi" as Luke comes to grips with Darth Vader being his dad. (Forty-year-old spoiler alert!) "Star Wars: Crimson Reign" is a new miniseries that focuses on Qi'ra, Emilia Clarke's character in "Solo: A Star Wars Story," and on Wednesday, the first issue of "Star Wars: Obi-Wan" drops to get ready for the upcoming Disney+ show. (Comixology has a great digital sale going on to get newer comics and older series for cheap.)

Book lovers will want to check out the "Alphabet Squadron" trilogy, which follows a group of New Republic pilots hunting a mysterious TIE Fighter group exacting revenge after the fall of the Empire (see: "Return of the Jedi"). If you want to take a trip in the wayback machine, "Star Wars: Light of the Jedi" (which you can get for only three bucks this week!) begins the epic "The High Republic" saga set 200 years before the events of the movies. And next week, Obi-Wan and Anakin fans will want to check out the new novel "Star Wars: Brotherhood" set just after the "Attack of the Clones" prequel film.

Say 'Punch it, Chewie!' to some kid activities

StarWars.com offers a whole slew of things for crafty moms and dads to do with their children. Make a Baby Yoda pencil pouch, a Hoth snowglobe or a Death Star piñata, and print out various coloring sheets and word searches. If your kids want some extra starpower, however, check out Daisy Ridley reading "BB-8 On the Run," featuring her character Rey's little droid buddy.

StarWarsKids.com is a one-stop resource for children to find out about all the characters and creatures fans love. But if you want to take their galactic learning to the next level, Outschool offers a bunch of "Star Wars"-themed virtual classes on lightsaber training, trivia challenges, drawing Baby Yoda and more.

For Star Wars Day, Lego released a collectors series version of Luke Skywalker&#39;s Landspeeder from the original 1977 film.
For Star Wars Day, Lego released a collectors series version of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder from the original 1977 film.

Buy something fun and extremely nerdy

Lots of places discount their Star Wars merch on May 4, and StarWars.com has a roundup of all the coolest stuff, from Han and Leia "I love you/I know" wedding bands to Baby Yoda dashboard wavers. Lots of galactic video games are on sale today, and if you've got time on your hands (and sufficient shelf space in your house), Lego is debuting its large collectors series version of Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder with Luke and C-3PO minifigures so you and your family can build to your heart's delight.

As the Mando might say, this is the way.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Star Wars Day: Here's how to celebrate May the 4th with movies, TV

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stanley Cup playoff preview: A look at some of the key storylines

    The Tampa Bay Lightning won the Stanley Cup inside the NHL's 2020 post-season bubble, then repeated last July following a pandemic-shortened campaign accented by one-and-done divisions based on geography. Despite some COVID-19 challenges, the league managed to pull off an 82-game schedule in 2021-22 and is now set to return to its usual playoff format. The Canadian Press takes a look at some of the storylines with the league's second season primed to start Monday night: PRESIDENTS' TROPHY CURSE

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Poised to face Predators, Calgary Flames suddenly see Stars

    CALGARY — En route back to Calgary from Winnipeg after their last game of the regular season, the Flames players who were checking their phones saw their first-round playoff opponent flip suddenly from the Nashville Predators to the Dallas Stars in a matter of minutes. The Predators were 4-0 on the Arizona Coyotes seven minutes into their regular-season finale Friday and looked certain to start the NHL post-season against the Flames just a week after an antagonistic clash of the two clubs in Nas

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse a 'game-time decision' for Game 1 vs. Kings

    EDMONTON — Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says defenceman Darnell Nurse will be a "game-time decision" when Edmonton begins its playoff run against the L.A. Kings on Monday. Nurse, 27, has been sidelined since April 12 with a lower-body injury. He took part in a full practice on Saturday and took morning skate ahead of Monday's game. Asked whether he expected to suit up for the first playoff contest of the year, Nurse simply said "We'll see." The defenceman has 39 points (nine goals, 26 assists

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Price's health, youth development are big off-season storylines for Habs

    BROSSARD, Que. — The health of star goaltender Carey Price and the development of their youthful core will be key storylines after a whirlwind of a season for the Montreal Canadiens. The Habs navigated through one of the worst campaigns in their history, going from Stanley Cup finalists in 2020-21 to a 32nd, and dead last, finish in 2021-22. At the start of the season, the Canadiens had Dominique Ducharme as head coach and Marc Bergevin as general manager. By season’s end, those two were gone as