Happy Sawan 2021: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Message

Sawan month, also know as the month of Shravan will commence from 25 July 2021. This month is considered really auspicious in Hinduism and has a great significance.

The month of Sawan is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Devotees of Lord Shiva celebrate this month with full enthusiasm and devotion. People worship him and Goddess Parvati during this month for their blessings. Many people also observe fast during this month.

Many devotees also participate in Kanwar Yatra (pilgrimage) every year to offer their prayers to Lord Shiva and seek his blessings. However this year, the yatra has been cancelled in the view of Covid-19 pandemic.

In this article, we have curated some Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages for you to send to your loved ones during the auspicious month of Shravan.

Sawan Wishes, Images, Greetings, Quotes, Messages

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious month of Sawan

I pray that in this month of Sawan, Lord Shiva fulfill all your desires.

May god bless you with great health, wealth, and prosperity. Happy Sawan month to you and your family

May Lord Shiva keep us safe, healthy and give us strength to stay away from evil.

May the almighty Lord Shiva bless us with all things good.” Happy Sawan month to you and your family

May Lord Shiva bless us all with health and peace. Happy Sawan month!

Sawan 2021 Images

Sawan 2021 Images

