Happy Onam: Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Malavika Mohanan and Other Celebs Wish Fans on the Festive Day!
Many South celebs have taken to their social media and wished their fans a Happy Onam 2021. Basically, Onam is a harvest festival, particularly celebrated by Malayalis and Keralites as a New Year. On this festive day, stars like Mohanlal. Mammotty, Nivin Pauly, Malavika Mohanan and others poured their heart out for their admirers on social media. Check it out!
Mohanlal
എല്ലാവർക്കും എൻ്റെ ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ തിരുവോണാശംസകൾ#HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/e5o1ijlgvJ
— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) August 21, 2021
Mahesh Babu
Happy Onam! Wishing you all an abundance of happiness, peace and togetherness this day and always. Stay safe 🙏
— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) August 21, 2021
Anupama Parameswaran
Happy Onam ♥️ pic.twitter.com/h6wXmlXQQl
— Anupama Parameswaran (@anupamahere) August 21, 2021
Mammootty
എല്ലാവർക്കും എന്റെ ഹൃദയം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണാശംസകൾ 😊#HappyOnam pic.twitter.com/7URg9spOxM
— Mammootty (@mammukka) August 21, 2021
Dulquer Salmaan
View this post on Instagram
Nivin Pauly
ഏവർക്കും സുരക്ഷിതമായ, സന്തോഷം നിറഞ്ഞ ഓണം ആശംസിക്കുന്നു.
Happy Onam to all! #Onam #Onashamsakal pic.twitter.com/WConQFYKt5
— Nivin Pauly (@NivinOfficial) August 21, 2021
Malvika Mohanan
View this post on Instagram
Also Read | Happy Onam 2021 Messages & HD Images: Thiruvonam Greetings, WhatsApp Status, Quotes and Wishes You Can Share With Your Family And Friends