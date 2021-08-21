Happy Onam: Mohanlal, Dulquer Salmaan, Malavika Mohanan and Other Celebs Wish Fans on the Festive Day!

Team Latestly
·1 min read

Many South celebs have taken to their social media and wished their fans a Happy Onam 2021. Basically, Onam is a harvest festival, particularly celebrated by Malayalis and Keralites as a New Year. On this festive day, stars like Mohanlal. Mammotty, Nivin Pauly, Malavika Mohanan and others poured their heart out for their admirers on social media. Check it out!

Mohanlal

Mahesh Babu

Anupama Parameswaran

Mammootty

Dulquer Salmaan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Nivin Pauly

Malvika Mohanan

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Malavika Mohanan (@malavikamohanan_)

