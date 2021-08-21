Happy Onam 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages

Onam is being celebrated on Saturday, 21 August. It is a ten day long Malayali festival which is celebrated in the month of Chingam.

This year, Onam started from 12 August 2021, and will be celebrated on Saturday, 21 August on Thiruvonam, which marks the end of Onam celebration.

Onam holds a special significance in Kerala. Many cultural events are organized to mark the celebrations of this day. Malayalis also prepare and enjoy an elaborate 9-course vegetarian meal popularly knows as Onasadya. People celebrate this day with their loved ones.

Incase you are not able to meet your loved ones this Onam, you can send them these wishes, quotes, and images we have curated for you.

Also Read: Onam Pookalam Designs 2021: Easy and Beautiful Rangoli Designs for Onam

Onam: Wishes, Quotes, Images, Messages

On this auspicious occasion of Onam, may you be showered with good luck, prosperity and happiness. Have a wonderful Onam

I hope you celebrate this Onam festival with joy and happiness. Cheers to this auspicious occasion! Happy Onam to you and your family

Onam is the time for pookalam on floor, children on swings, tiger clad men with hunters behind them. People enjoying sadyas with family. May this Onam bring joy and prosperity to all.

Wishing that King Mahabali blesses you with all that you desire. Happy Onam!

Also Read: Onam 2021 Date, Time & Significance: When is Thiruvonam 2021

Onam 2021 wishes and images

Onam 2021 wishes and images

Onam 2021 wishes and images

. Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.Happy Onam 2021: Wishes, Quotes, Images, MessagesTaliban Conducting Door-to-Door Search for Opponents & Their Kin: Report . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.