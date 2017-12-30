New Year's resolutions for Canada's seven NHL teams

Whether you consider yourself a “resolution” person or one staunchly committed to flawed ways, a maniacal perfectionist or a sluggard rife with shortcomings, one thing remains: we could all stand to make a few changes.

This is no different in the NHL, of course, where teams considered on track could always tweak, others could use blanket changes, and all can benefit from constantly reassessing what is and what isn’t working at every rung of the operation.

Because it’s the season to ponder such pledges, here are resolutions for Canada’s NHL teams as we ready to turn the page on 2017.

Rid yourself of ‘right now’

Montreal has been at it for years, making each and every roster decision with an eye toward this. next. run. It’s offered largely mixed-bag results, with some seasons producing exciting and encouraging postseason jaunts, while others have resulted in misery and taken casualties along the way.

Teams are showing now that it is possible to continue on successfully with this sort of strategy, striking a balance between input and output while maintaining a certain standard in performance. But lately, for Marc Bergevin, it’s been bending over backwards just to make lateral moves, his major acquisitions coming at the expense of the future.

His slate won’t ever be completely clean, the contracts of Carey Price and Shea Weber are near-indefinite, good and bad. But that doesn’t mean Bergevin can’t spend 2018 making decisions with 2020 and beyond in mind. That must be the priority.