Happy Narali Purnima 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: WhatsApp Messages, Coconut Day Quotes, Greetings and Pictures to Send Wishes on Shravan Purnima

We are celebrating a very significant festival of Rakhi Purnima or Raksha Bandhan today. But there's another festival marked by Maharashtra's coastal community called the Narali Purnima. Observed on the day of Shravan Purnima, or the full moon day of Shravan, it is the day on which fisherman folk worship the sea as they begin to venture back into the waters for fishing. During the monsoons, the fishing business is at a halt because of the rough seas. Narali Purnima is a day that seeks blessings from the waters as fishermen would soon start heading out for a catch. On this day, people exchange beautiful images, messages and greetings of Happy Narali Purnima. We have made it easier for you as we bring you a collection of Narali Purnima 2020 Images and HD Wallpapers with messages, quotes, greetings and wishes for this lovely day.

Also Read | Happy Raksha Bandhan 2020 Wishes For Brothers and Sisters: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greeting Images, Facebook Quotes and SMS to Send Happy Rakhi Messages

Devotees worship God Varun and offer coconut to the God of the Sea. Some engage in tree plantations to show their respect towards nature. Along with the traditional rituals and puja, people share Narali Purnima messages and greetings with their near and dear ones. Shravani Poornima is one of the most significant festivals of the holy Hindu month and you cannot just miss out on not wishing your friends and family. We have got you Narali Purnima 2020 images and wallpapers which you can directly share on Facebook, Instagram or via WhatsApp.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Narali Purnima images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Also Read | Happy Rakhi 2020 Greetings for Soldiers of Indian Army: Send Raksha Bandhan WhatsApp Stickers, Quotes, SMS, Messages and Wishes for The Brothers Protecting The Borders

Happy Narali Purnima 2020!

Story continues

Narali Purnima wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Happy Narali Purnima 2020 to you and your family!

Narali Purnima images (Photo Credits: File Image)

May the Lord always shower you with love and happiness. Happy Narali Purnima 2020!

Narali Purnima 2020 wishes and images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Narali Purnimachya Hardik Shubhechcha!

We hope that the above messages and greetings will be useful to you as you Narali Purnima 2020. Keep the festive spirit alive but also have safe celebrations. Maintain a safe distance and express your wishes with our wonderful images, messages and wallpapers. Happy Narali Purnima 2020 to all our readers.