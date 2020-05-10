Happy Meals are back: McDonald's to restart delivery, take-away services on 11 May

A McDonald's branch in Singapore. (PHOTO: Roslan Rahman)/AFP via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Fast food chain McDonald’s announced on Sunday (10 May) that it will restart its contactless McDelivery, Drive-Thru and takeaway service on Monday.

In a post put up on its Facebook page, McDonald’s added that it will not be offering 24-hour service during the current COVID-19 circuit breaker period until 1 June. Most of its restaurants will be open from 7am to 9pm.

Its dessert kiosks and McCafe counters will remain closed, as will those restaurants located in parks, tourist attractions and some institutions.

“We hope you’ll understand as this allows us to reduce the number of crew members in our restaurants and lets our more senior staff stay safely at home. Please be patient if it takes longer than usual for us to prepare your favourites,” McDonald’s said in its Facebook post.

The fast food chain said it will observe all safety measures, such as temperature-taking, safe distancing guides, as well as SafeEntry registration. Delivery services will only access cashless payments.

For the full list of restaurants, visit the McDonald’s Singapore website.

