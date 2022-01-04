Happy Mama Receives CES 2022 Innovation Award

Happy Mama

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTL Innovation, in partnership with REACH, a 501c3 global social impact organization whose mission is to improve the overall health care experience for both patients and providers, today announced that Happy Mama was named a CES® 2022 Innovation Awards Honoree.

Happy Mama is a fully comprehensive biopsychosocial wellness platform for maternity care. The Happy Mama platform is powered by the HARMAN Remote Care Platform (RCP), an innovative telehealth enabling technology.

"Expectant and new mothers and their maternal health care providers have long been in need of a comprehensive, secure, easy to use platform that is grounded in science," said Fran Ayalasomayajula, MPH, MSMIS, PMP, President at REACH. "It is an honor to introduce Happy Mama and be recognized by the Consumer Technology Association for its ingenuity and personalized response to the unique needs of women during pregnancy and motherhood. Coupling such robust technology with health education from the American Medical Association, Release the Pressure, Visual Health Solutions, and a variety of partners in physical, mental, emotional, self-developmental, and social-economic wellbeing, Happy Mama is addressing the social determinants of maternal health, and building the confidence of both expectant moms and care teams."

REACH is a member of the American Heart Association's Innovators' Network, a consortium that connects entrepreneurs, providers, researchers, and payers with the goal of advancing the development of healthcare technology. REACH's Happy Mama app incorporates the American Heart Association's science-based health management plans, called CarePlans, into the app.

"Today, technology holds incredible power to change the world - but also change the individual lives of many," said David Owens, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Digital Transformation Solutions at HARMAN. "We are incredibly honored that our work with REACH to create a remote monitoring application has been recognized by the Consumer Technology Association for both its technological innovation and purpose of delivering digital health equity."

CELEBRATE HAPPY MAMA - ONLINE DURING CES - FRIDAY, JANUARY 7th, 5PM EASTERN / 3PM PACIFIC - Jam to the dance mixes of SpinSociety's DJ Chris Brown - Engage in lively panel discussions on women's health. Win cool prizes. Must be present to win. REGISTER

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA)®, is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in 27 consumer technology product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetics, and design. This year's CES Innovation Awards program received a record-high number of over 1800 submissions. The CES 2022 Innovation Awards honorees, including product descriptions and photos, can be found at CES.tech/innovation

About RTL Innovations:

RTL Innovation is a benefit corporation providing commercialization, customer intelligence, and ideation expertise to companies and start-ups in the healthcare sector. RTL Innovation is a proud partner of Reach. the maker of Happy Mama. Together they are driving the large-scale, sustainable go-to-market strategies that ensure the availability and accessibility of digital health technology to all people.

