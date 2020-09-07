Happy Labor Day 2020 Images, Wishes and HD Wallpapers: Quotes, Greetings, WhatsApp Stickers and GIFs to Pay Tribute to Working Men and Women

Happy Labor day 2020! Every year the first Monday of September is dedicated to the wonderful people who work so hard. The holiday in the US is marked as a tribute to the hard work of the people who work day in and day out. Some also celebrate labour day weekend as an official end to summer and the beginning of the fall season. Usually, labor day is celebrated as by holding barbeques, pool parties and get-togethers but this year, given the COVID-19 situation, people will have to maintain social distancing and follow other preventive measures while celebrating the holiday. However, we can come together virtually via these Labor Day 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, quotes and GIF greetings that are perfect for Instagram, Facebook and other social media posts. Labor Day (US) 2020 Celebration Ideas amid Coronavirus Pandemic: From Virtual Barbeque Session to Safe Social Distancing Swim, How To Celebrate The Holiday.

Also Read | National Beer Lover’s Day 2020: From Mood Enhancer to Natural Sleep Aid, 7 Reasons That Make Beer the Best Alcoholic Beverage of All!

The labour day weekend brings friends and families together and people tend to celebrate the day by feasting and relaxing. The break from work reminds gives them an opportunity to celebrate with their loved ones. On this day, put a smile on the faces of the people you love using these Labor Day 2020 wishes and HD images, WhatsApp stickers that can be directly downloaded, Labor Day 2020 wishes, and HD images will be useful. You are free to download our latest collection of Labor Day 2020 wishes, HD images, messages, Facebook greetings, GIFs and quotes to celebrate the day. Happy Labor Day 2020 messages, HD images and wishes and share it through Facebook and other online messengers.

View photos

Happy Labor Day 2020 Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

Also Read | Superhuman Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Celebrations of the Day That Celebrates Differently-Abled People & Encourages Them to Aim Higher

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Labor Day 2020"

View photos

Happy Labor Day 2020 Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Labor Day 2020"

View photos

Happy Labor Day 2020 Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Labor Day 2020"

View photos

Happy Labor Day 2020 Images & Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: "Happy Labor Day 2020"

View photos

Story continues