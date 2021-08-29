Happy Krishna Janmashtami 2021: Wishes, Images and Quotes

According to Hindu mythology, Janmashtami is the day when Lord Krishna was born. Therefore, it is also called Krishna Janmashtami and Gokulashtami.

As per the Hindu calendar, Janmashtami is celebrated every year on the Ashtami of Krishna Paksha, or the 8th day of the dark fortnight, in the month of Bhadrapada month of the Hindu calendar.

This year, Janmashtami will be celebrated on Monday, 30 August 2021.

This day is of great significance for the devotees of Lord Krishna. People decorate their house and celebrate the birth Lord Krishna with enthusiasm and joy. They celebrate this festival with their family, friends and relatives.

In this article, we have curates some wishes, images and quotes for you to send to your loved ones on this auspicious occasion of Janmashtami.

Krishna Janmashtami: Wishes, Images, Quotes and Messages

This Jamashtami, may Lord Krishna bless you and your family with peace, and happiness. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!

May all your desires come true and may Nand Gopal shower his blessings on you and your loved ones! Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna come to your house this Janmashtami and light the lamp of happiness! Happy Janmashtami!

May Lord Krishna grant you everything you wish for. My best wishes will always be with you and your family. Happy Krishna Janmashtami!”

Wishing you and your family a very Happy Janmashtami. May lord bless you all with health, joy, prosperity and happiness in your life.

