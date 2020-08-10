Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes and Shri Krishna HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Messages, Gokulashtami Photos, GIFs and Greetings to Celebrate Krishna Janmashtami

Krishna Janmashtami 2020 is on August 11, 2020. Also called Janmashtami and Gokulashtami, it is an annual Hindu festival that celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, who is said to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is an important festival. Dance-drama enactments of the life of Lord Krishna, devotional songs, and fasting are all part of the Janmashtami celebration. While celebrating the holy day, devotees also send out Happy Janmashtami 2020 wishes and HD images to remember Lord Krishna and his teachings. In this article below, we bring you Gokulashtami 2020 photos, Janmashtami messages, GIFs and greetings to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. These Janmashtami 2020 wishes are perfect for sending along with beautiful WhatsApp stickers, Facebook, Instagram and other social media posts.

Also Read | Laddu Gopal Images With Janmashtami 2020 Wishes in Hindi: Celebrate Gokulashtami With WhatsApp Stickers, Shri Krishna HD Photos, GIF Greetings and Messages

Janmashtami is hugely celebrated in Mathura and Vrindavan. Many events are organised revolving around the life of Lord Krishna. Famous Krishna temples organise recitation of Bhagavata Purana and Bhagavad Gita. Communities also organise dance-drama events called Rasa Lila or Krishna Lila. However, because of the ongoing pandemic, Krishna Janmashtami 2020 celebration will be limited. You can celebrate the day by sharing Happy Janmashtami 2020 wishes, HD images, Gokuashtami photos, messages, and GIFs to celebrate Krishna Janmashtami. These Lord Krishna pictures are also perfect for your Instagram, Facebook and other social media posts.

View photos

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Also Read | National Women's Day 2020 Greetings, Wishes & Quotes: WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Images, Woman Power Messages to Send on Women's Day

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Janmashtami Bring Lot of Happiness and Fun Around, How About Stealing the Butter? Happy Janmashtami 2020.

View photos

Happy Janmashtami 2020 Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Fun Time of the Year Is Here When You Get to Play “Handi Phod” and May Lord Krishna Showers With You Love and Blessings! Happy Janmashtami 2020

View photos

Happy Janmashtami Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Janmashtami Is the Festival of Joy and Fun As Lord Krishna Was Always a Person to Enjoy His Life to Live the Fullest and We Wish You the Same! Happy Janmashtami 2020

View photos

Janmashtami 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Story continues