Happy International Kissing Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes & Images

International Kissing Day is celebrated every year on 6 July. Kissing Day is observed to celebrate the relationship between two lovers and the importance of a kiss in relationship.

The day was first celebrated in the United Kingdom (UK). It later got popular around the world in early 2000s. Kissing is a very old practice used for display of affection. However, its significance extends far beyond just romance.

Kissing your loved ones with their permission is an of expression of your love, affection, and fondness. Therefore, the objective of International Kissing day is to remind people about the the simple pleasures associate with kissing.

In this article we have curated a list of images, quotes and images for you on the occasion of International Kissing Day.

International Kissing Day: Wishes, Quotes, Images

When words can’t figure out fights, a sweet kiss brings everything Back to normal. Happy International Kissing Day!

Kissing is one of the most beautiful gesture of love and affection which comes from deep within the heart and touches deep within the soul. Happy International Kissing Day!

Kissing is a very special feeling which you have for someone you love a lot. Happy World Kissing Day!

"“Kiss me, and you will see how important I am.”" - Sylvia Plath "“The sunlight claps the earth, and the moonbeams kiss the sea: what are all these kissings worth, if thou kiss not me?”" - Percy Bysshe Shelley "“A kiss is a secret which takes the lips for the ear.”" - Edmond Rostand "“A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous.”" - Ingrid Bergman

International Kissing Day Images

International Kissing Day Images

. Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.Happy International Kissing Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes & Images34,703 New COVID-19 Cases, 553 Deaths in India; Tally Over 3.06 Cr . Read more on Lifestyle by The Quint.