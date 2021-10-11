Happy International Day of the Girl Child 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

International Day of the Girl Child is observed annually by the United Nations on October 11 to honour and encourage female children. This day encourages additional opportunities for females and draws attention to gender inequality throughout the world. Sending warm thoughts and messages that honour the female child is one approach to make people aware of this day.

On the occasion of the International Day of the Girl Child 2021, we have compiled a selection of messages, greetings, photos, and wishes that you can share with your friends and family via Facebook and other social media platforms.

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF GIRL CHILD WISHES

(Representational image: Shutterstock)

“May this world become a safer and happier place for a girl child to live happily. Warm wishes on International Girl Child Day.”

“Your grin makes me happy. Your examples of overcoming adversity make me proud. Thank you for being an incredible daughter. I cherish you.”

(Representational image: Shutterstock)

When we were hanging tight for a baby, we were prepared to acknowledge you wholeheartedly. When we realized you are going to be a girl, we were overjoyed. You made our life complete.”

“Little girls with dreams become strong women with vision. Happy International Day of Girl Child”

“A happy and healthy girl child with a safe and progressive environment is what we all dream for. Wishing a very Happy International Girl Child Day.”

INTERNATIONAL DAY OF GIRL CHILD MESSAGE

(Representational image: Shutterstock)

Daughters deserve every ounce of respect as everyone. They are not to be belittled.

An Educated Woman Has the Power to Educate the Whole Family. Empower the Girl Child!!!

(Representational image: Shutterstock)

The world will be a better place to live the day girl child is as happy as the other gender….. Let us work in synergy to make this dream come true…. Happy International Day of the Girl Child.”

The occasion of International Girl Child Day reminds each one of us that girl child still needs our attention and extra care. Warm wishes on this day.

