Happy Independence Day 2021: Wishes, Messages, Images, Greetings for 15 August

India is celebrating its 75th Independence Day on 15 August 2021. The day is observed to mark the end of British rule in India, in the year 1947.

India's struggle for freedom from British rule was long and had cost too many lives. Many freedom fighters and leaders dedicated their whole life to this struggle. Therefore, this day is observed every year to celebrate our freedom and acknowledge the sacrifices and efforts of the people who fought for it.

This Independence Day, let’s pay our tributes to all those brave freedom fighters, and leaders who gave up everything for the sake of our motherland. In this article we have curated some wishes, greetings, images and messages that you can send to your family, friends and peers and remind them about the importance of Independence.

Independence day 2021: Wishes, Images, Messages

This Independence Day, let's salute the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and soldiers who made the dream of independent India a reality.

Independence Day is an occasion to celebrate our freedom and to acknowledge and remember the struggles of those who fought for it. Happy Independence Day!

Many people sacrificed their lives for India's freedom. This Independence day let's remember our great freedom fighters

May this Independence Day bring harmony among all the communities and unite us as a nation. Happy Independence Day! ”

Thousands of soldiers laid down their lives so that we can live freely. We owe our freedom to the martyrs. Happy Independence Day!

May this Independence Day, bring more peace, and glory to our great nation. Happy Independence day!

