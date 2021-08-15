Happy Independence Day 2021: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share

Independence Day in India is an event that commemorates the freedom of the nation. On August 15, 1947, India secured independence from colonial rule after two hundred years of oppression and suppression under the Britishers. It is a day to remember and honour the countless sacrifices of the brave freedom fighters who devoted their lives to the altar of the country’s freedom struggle. This day is an opportunity to take pride in the rich heritage, myriad cultural expressions and the country’s achievements in different domains. This year, when we celebrate this historic event, here are a few Independence Day wishes, messages and quotes to share with your near and dear ones:

INDEPENDENCE DAY WISHES:

Today is a day to feel proud about being a part of this great nation. May this spirit of freedom lead us all to success and glory in life. Happy Independence Day!

To our freedom fighters, to our soldiers, to our heroes of the nation, they are the reason we are still alive, and we will never forget their sacrifice. Happy Independence Day!

The tribute will always be less for our freedom fighters but the salute to all will never be less. Saluting the entire nation, Happy Independence day!

Let’s salute our great nation on its Independence Day! I hope you all feel grateful for the freedom you have and are proud of the nation you were born to. Jai Hind!

We are blessed to have a right to speak and to be heard. A right several brave souls fought for. Let’s take a moment to think of their sacrifice and what they had to pay for the freedom we enjoy.

Freedom does not come without a price, neither did ours. Never forget the bloodshed and brutality that this great nation has endured in the past. Happy Independence Day!

Freedom is the way God intended us; it is something we are born with. Something that no one can take away from you. Let’s celebrate Freedom! Happy Independence Day.

Today I breathe the air of freedom because of the efforts of our great freedom fighters. Happy Independence Day!

Freedom doesn’t see colours or shapes. There is enough hate and violence in the world, and now we need to build a better future, full of love, unity and understanding. Here’s to a wonderful Independence Day!

May your spirits rise with the flag today! Happy Independence Day!

No matter what our religion, in the end, we are all Indians. May our nation become the most prosperous in the world. Happy Independence Day!

INDEPENDENCE DAY MESSAGES

Today we cherish the ones who made our independence possible. Freedom is hard to get, but we were blessed to have it. Let’s appreciate everything we have and celebrate our freedom. Happy Independence Day.

Every citizen should have a sense of belonging wherever they find themselves. May all our politicians rise to the great task of building trust between the people and the nation so we can have peace and stability in our country. Here’s wishing everyone a happy freedom day celebration!

Remembering our past is extremely important. But we also have to think about building our future. Let’s do everything to keep our freedom and carry it through the years. Happy Independence Day!

Today we celebrate the glory of freedom. We don’t understand the value of it until we lose it, so let’s remember about that and never let it go. Joy to the nation. Happy Independence Day!

Today is the day we pay our respects to our beautiful nation. We have a rich culture and heritage, so let’s celebrate it today. May this Independence Day be special for you and your loved ones.

Your contribution towards making the country better and stronger is very important. We need to be mindful of how our actions and inactions affect other people’s wellbeing. Let’s strive towards achieving a bright future. Happy Independence Day! Have a fun-filled celebration!

The future, progress, and development of our great country do not depend solely on technological advancements but on how we build social cohesion and trust between our nation and its people. Let’s continue building a great nation, which we can all rely on and be proud of. Happy Independence Day!

Freedom is the most precious thing in every human’s life. No one has a right to take it away, and we need to do everything to protect our society from cruelty and violence. Happy Independence Day!

Let us be mindful of everything we can do for our nation to make it a place of wealth, peace, and happiness. Here’s wishing you and your family a safe and happy Independence Day!

Independence Day quotes:

“One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Forget not that the grosses

t crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong. Remember the eternal law: you must give if you want to get.” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“At the dawn of history India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

“If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland.” – Chandra Shekhar Azad

“We have believed, and we do believe now that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible.” – Indira Gandhi

“So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you.” – B.R. Ambedkar

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.” – Bhagat Singh

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, …At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

“You give me your blood and I will give you Independence!” – Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“Ask not what your country can do for you. Ask what you can do for your country.” – Jawaharlal Nehru

