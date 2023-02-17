Happy Homecoming: Glossier Returns to Its Original Soho, NYC Roots

Glossier returns back to the place in New York City where the magic all started. Located in the Soho neighborhood, the original 'Millennial Pink' experience received a glow-up with modern design elements.

Located at 72 Spring Street, Glossier NYC draws inspiration from both the heritage of the brand and the fine-printed details we love about New York City. The new location has the feel of a classic New York loft — raw, unfinished, yet elegant and chic with touches of vibrant colors and polished, elevated finishes. Upon entering the latest flagship, guests will be greeted with the brand's signature messaging, "You Look Good," tile mosaic embedded in the concrete floor.

Because the store is located in a central place in Soho on a street that features original cobblestones that represent the sheer essence of new and old New York, Glossier transported this idea within the features of its product display. Guests will find two 15-foot-long tables in the main area to see, touch and experience the complexion products. For guests interested in skincare, a special wet bar room was created where the store "Editors" can use their expertise to craft a personalized and unique experience for the consumer.

As an unexpected treat, there's a secret "You Look Good" room in the back of the space with an iconic large Glossier mural and a wooden bench all inspired by subway platform seating.

All Glossier's retail locations partner with local non-profits whose work directly impacts the local community. To match the energy and uniform of New York, Glossier has an all-black embroidered hoodie up for grabs in its devoted gift shop onsite. For Glossier NYC embroidered hoodie sold at Glossier NYC, the brand will donate $5 USD to the Sadie Nash Leadership Project, whose mission is to strengthen, empower, and equip young women and gender-expansive youth of color as agents for change in their lives and in the world.

Keep reading on for a closer peek at the store and find its address and hours below.

Glossier NYC

72 Spring Street,

New York, NY 10013

Store Hours

Monday–Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.