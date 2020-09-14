Happy Hindi Diwas 2020 HD Images, Wishes & Messages: Twitter Celebrates World Hindi Day with Photos, Quotes, Greetings and GIFs Online

Happy Hindi Diwas 2020! Every year on September 14, Hindi Day is celebrated in the country. The day celebrates the language Hindi that is widely used in India. One of the easiest ways to celebrate Hindi Diwas amid the coronavirus pandemic is to send amazing Hindi Diwas 2020 images, quotes, greetings & wishes. The history of Hindi Diwas dates back to 1953 when it was celebrated for the first time. In fact, after independence, on September, 14 1949, the Constituent Assembly decided to make Hindi the official language of the country because at that time, most of the government's work was done in English. However, in view of the multi-coloured culture of the country, a need was felt for a language that connects most parts of the country. After much deliberation, Hindi was chosen as the official language for this.

If you want to celebrate the day by wishing your loved ones, here's a collection of Hindi Diwas 2020 wishes, greetings and images which you can send everyone today.

Therefore this day is celebrated to honour the Hindi language. It all started when, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi talked about making Hindi the national language in the year 1918 while he described Hindi as the language of the public.

Hindi Diwas is widely celebrated as on this day in 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the Republic of India.

