Happy Heidiween: A Look Back at Heidi Klum’s Best Halloween Glam

Halloween is upon us when the Queen of the night, Heidi Klum, takes to social media to warn us of the slaying on the horizon. Heidiween started two decades ago when the model was in her 20s hosting the most glamorous monster mashes.

The star shared a compilation video to Instagram featuring some of her most memorable costumes from previous years. From Cleopatra, Jessica Rabbit to Fiona from Shrek, Klum has never dropped the ball for spooky szn. To get you ready for the return of Heidiween, we've rounded up some of her best glam moments from the past decade. Keep reading on for more.

2010 - Glitter Superhero

Klum's look featured fire red contacts, a bouffant red wig and purple glittery skin that reads to be the good version of Marvel's Mystique character.

2011 - Cadaver

A cadaver is usually a deceased human body that medical students or scientists use as a case study. However, Klum showed up as the chicest "remains" for her 2011 blow-out in Las Vegas.

2012 - Cleopatra

This wasn't a regular party city Cleopatra Egyptian costume. Klum went in full force, having hundreds of crystals applied to her face to give her skin the true golden glimmer.

2013 - 95 Year Old Heidi

Klum's look for her 2013 costume of her aged self pre-dates the FaceApp. "When I was a 95-year-old version of myself, I spent a lot of time getting the details right, down to the varicose veins and the eye lenses to make it look like I had cataracts," Klum to the New York Post. "No one recognized me, and I almost had to tell everyone to let me into my own party."

2015 - Jessica Rabbit

To attain the infamous Jessica Rabbit look, Klum reported that she had spent a record-breaking time of 10 hours getting glam. The look took a team of artists to apply enlarged prosthetics to her face, chest and lower backside to arrive as the cartoon bombshell.

2018 - Shrek's "Fiona"

Another special effects moment where Klum had a team of talented artists design prosthetic ears and green skin to help her and her husband, Tom Kaulitz, arrive as Fiona and Shrek.

2019 - Alien Superstar

We can't but hum the Beyoncè tune here, as Klum was the star of the evening with this alien look. She did the Halloween transformation in front of a live audience which took the time of the entire party to complete.

2021 - Zombie

After canceling her Heidiween bash for almost two years, Klum still was able to serve a spooky szn moment, emerging from a theatrical grave as a model, flesh-eating zombie.