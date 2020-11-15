Happy Gujarati New Year 2020: Wishes, Images, Quotes & Greetings

Gujarati New Year, also known as ‘Bestu Varas’, ‘Varsha-Pratipada’, or simply ‘Padwa’, is celebrated each year after Diwali to worship Lord Krishna and the Govardhan Hills. The festival is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Pratipada of the Kartik month of the Hindu Calendar, which is on Sunday, 15 November.

Gujarati New Year 2020: History and Significance

According to legend, Lord Krishna witnessed an annual offering and preparations for the prayers offered to Lord Indra. He convinced the village of Gokul that as farmers, their true dharma was to farm and take care of their cattle and not to pray and conduct offerings to a deity.

Upon this, people started were worshipping Govardhan Hill and the cows on the advice of Lord Krishna. According to religious beliefs, Lord Indra flooded the village for a week. Lord Krishna in response lifted the village in order to protect it from the flood, thereby saving the village.

In honour of Lord Krishna for his protection, Gujarati New Year is celebrated each year a day after Diwali.

Gujarati New Year 2020: Puja Timings

Gujarati New Year Date: Monday, 15 November.

Pratipada Tithi Begins: 10:36 AM on 15 November.

Pratipada Tithi Ends: 07:06 AM on 16 November.

Gujarati New Year 2020: Wishes and Greetings for WhatsApp and Facebook

I wish you and your family happiness, prosperity, and health on this auspicious day! Happy Gujarati New Year!

May there be rain of wealth in your house, may mother Lakshmi always abide, may all troubles be destroyed and may peace abide! Happy Gujarati New Year!

The happiness of the new year is everywhere. Many congratulations of the new year and may Lord Krishna bless you and your loved ones! Happy Gujarati New Year!

