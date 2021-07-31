Happy Friendship Day 2021: Wishes Images, Cards, Greetings & Messages

Friendship Day is almost here and we are excited to celebrate it with our dear friends. While gowning up, friends become one of the most important part of our lives. We trust them with everything and like to spend most of our time with them.

Good friends stay with you through all the ups and downs of your life and therefore, it is very important to cherish their companionship.

Friendship day will be celebrated on Sunday, 1 August 2021 in India.

Friendship day is a day dedicated to our friends. People celebrate it by spending time with closest of friends. But due the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation, many of you may not be able to meet your dear friends. But you can always wish them on WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, etc.

In this article, we have curated some wishes, images, cards, messages, and greetings for you to send to your friends on the occasion of Friendship day

Happy Friendship Day: Wishes, Images & Messages

I feel lucky to have you as my friend. Thank you for being the crazy chap you are. Happy Friendship day

On this friendship day, I wish I could travel to your city and give you a friendship band just as we did in our school days

I miss the fun times we spent together. Thank you for being a great friend. Happy friendship day!

I literally don't know what I would have done without you in school. You have been a really special part of my life. See you soon and Happy Friendship Day!

Friendship Day Images, photos and wallpapers

