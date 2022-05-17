Happy Election Day! + One noteworthy read

Hello, Charlotte. Molly here, wishing you a happy Election Day! Polls are open around the county today as voters make their selections for the 2022 primary. Personally, I had a lovely and quick experience at my precinct.

Anyway, read on below for a few election reminders, plus details on how to follow results tonight and a few other good stories.

The final round of the Reader's Choice burger poll is now live.

A voter checks in at the West Charlotte Community Center Precinct 25 on Senior Drive before voting on Tuesday, May 17, 2022.

There’s still plenty of time to vote if you’re planning on hitting the polls after work or school.

Wondering what some voters said?

“God bless America,” 56-year-old Bert Baloga said after voting at South Park Christian Church. “It’s just a good right to vote.”

Poll workers at Precinct 75 told him he was the 138th voter of the day, Baloga said. He voted around 11 a.m.

For more from voters at the polls and the latest updates, check back here. Plus, we’ll have live election results later tonight. You can also follow the exit polls on our social media.

Plus: Here’s what to do if you encounter trouble at a North Carolina polling location on election day

Javarrus Jeter was a big fan of the Carolina Panthers.

Our journalist Devna Bose had gotten to know Javarrus Jeter after a courtroom miracle. This week we learned he was killed.

Instead of handing down jail time for a robbery Javarrus committed in the middle of a mental health crisis, a judge saw Javarrus’ community of supporters and his potential. Javarrus was sentenced to two years probation. That day last October, he was shocked and grateful for another chance to prove himself.

His body was found Friday morning in Brookhill, just outside South End. Police have ruled his death a homicide but details of what happened aren’t clear and no one yet has been charged.

“But I saw a soft-spoken young man who was taking advantage of a new lease on life, a young man who had never really been given a fair shot,” Bose writes in this story.

Travelers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Tuesday morning were greeted by long waits and security checkpoint lines.

According to the airport’s security wait time tool, the longest lines were at Checkpoints A and E just before noon. Those lines had wait times of up to 44 minutes.

Here’s what might be causing the particularly long queues, and what travelers should know, from Hannah Smoot.

Charlotte’s SouthPark mall will add five more stores by August, the late summer, property owner Simon said Tuesday in a news release.

The mall is undergoing other major changes, too. In December, Simon said SouthPark would undergo a multimillion-dollar project to include Charlotte brewer Suffolk Punch Brewing’s expansion, greenspace and an inclusive children’s play area.

Catherine Muccigrosso has more on this story here.

---

Stay updated with us at charlotteobserver.com

