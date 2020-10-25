Happy Dussehra 2020: Ajay Devgn, Kangana Ranaut, Sidharth Malhotra Wish Fans On The Auspicious Occasion! (View Posts)

Dussehra is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated at the end of Navaratri every year. Prayers, fasting, religious rituals like burning an effigy of Ravana and many other observances happen on this day. It marks the celebration of the victory of good over evil. Although this year the Navaratri festival would have been a low-key affair owing to the coronavirus pandemic, the citizens of the country are not only greeting one another, but even praying that this pandemic comes to an end soon. Dussehra 2020: Nagarjuna Akkineni and Gopichand Wish Fans A Very Happy Dussehra! (View Posts).

Also Read | Subho Bijoya Dashami 2020 Images & HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Vijayadashami With Beautiful WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn has shared a heartfelt message for all his fans. He wrote, “Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil #HappyDussehra”. Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of her decorated bungalow and wrote, “My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra”. There are many other celebs who have wished fans on this auspicious occasion. Dussehra 2020 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Other Political Leaders Greet Nation on Vijayadashami.

Ajay Devgn

Also Read | Dussehra 2020 Ravan Effigy Burning: Did You Know Effigies of Kumbhakarna and Meghananda Are Also Burnt on Vijayadashami, the Festival to Celebrate Victory of Good over Evil?

Dussehra is a festival when good always triumphs over Evil. Let’s all maintain social distance, wear masks and defeat the common evil🙏#HappyDussehra — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) October 25, 2020





Kangana Ranaut

My broken dream smiling in your face Sanjay Raut, Pappu sena could break my house but not my spirit, Banglow number 5 is celebrating the triumph of good over evil today #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/2i4OnxiPeS — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 25, 2020





Sidharth Malhotra

A time for celebration, a time for victory of good over evil, a time when we believe in the power of good. #HappyDussehra — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 25, 2020





Kajol

Let’s all burn our judgments and negativity this Dussehra. Wishing you a positive and calm year ahead. #HappyDussehra pic.twitter.com/s7DCCignXK — Kajol (@itsKajolD) October 25, 2020





Armaan Malik

Wishing everyone a #HappyDussehra ❤️✨ — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) October 25, 2020





Neha Sharma

Love and light to all you #HappyDussehra 💫💕 pic.twitter.com/09STonjHrd — Neha Sharma (@Officialneha) October 25, 2020





Kiara Advani

Happy Dussehra 🙏🏼 lots of love, light and happiness to all ❤️ — Kiara Advani (@advani_kiara) October 25, 2020





These are some of the lovely wishes posted by Bollywood celebs to all their fans. Here’s wishing everyone a very Happy Dussehra!